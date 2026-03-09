Jennie’s Paris Fashion Week autograph video sparks debate; OA Entertainment warns of legal action against defamatory content

A short video filmed on a Paris street on March 8 was enough to split the internet in two. Jennie, who had travelled to the French capital as a global ambassador for Chanel to attend its Fall/Winter 2026 presentation, was filmed near Place Vendôme being approached by a group of individuals carrying stacks of photocards and albums. What happened in the next few minutes became the most talked-about moment of Paris Fashion Week, for all the wrong reasons.

In the footage, Jennie pauses to sign some items but appears visibly uncomfortable with the situation. At one point she says, “Can I please have my day? It’s gonna be very stressful for me.” The clip went viral, and criticism began piling up online, with users calling her rude and arrogant toward fans who were simply asking for an autograph.