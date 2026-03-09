Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Jennie’s Paris Fashion Week autograph video sparks debate; OA Entertainment warns of legal action against defamatory content
A short clip of Jennie filmed during Paris Fashion Week, in which she appears to hesitate while signing autographs, divided the internet almost instantly.
A short video filmed on a Paris street on March 8 was enough to split the internet in two. Jennie, who had travelled to the French capital as a global ambassador for Chanel to attend its Fall/Winter 2026 presentation, was filmed near Place Vendôme being approached by a group of individuals carrying stacks of photocards and albums. What happened in the next few minutes became the most talked-about moment of Paris Fashion Week, for all the wrong reasons.
In the footage, Jennie pauses to sign some items but appears visibly uncomfortable with the situation. At one point she says, “Can I please have my day? It’s gonna be very stressful for me.” The clip went viral, and criticism began piling up online, with users calling her rude and arrogant toward fans who were simply asking for an autograph.
The pushback, however, was just as swift. Several supporters pointed out that the individuals approaching her were not fans but resellers who stalk her every time she is in Paris, shoving items at her and demanding signatures while crowding her during her personal time. They argued that no genuine fan walks into a celebrity encounter with a stack of photocards conveniently on hand, and that these were people clearly planning to profit from the signatures.
The detail that drew particular attention online was a moment in which Jennie signed a photocard while holding it between her thumb and middle finger rather than holding the fan’s hand as she signed. Some read the gesture as dismissive, while others argued it was simply her way of keeping the item stable while writing. When the same individual extended another photocard after the first was signed, Jennie declined to sign it.
The debate around the video was still running when OA Entertainment, the singer’s independent agency, released an official statement on March 9. While the statement did not reference the Paris video specifically, its timing and language were hard to separate from the incident. The agency flagged a sustained pattern of false and defamatory content targeting Jennie across online platforms, as well as acts that crossed into privacy violation, including attempts to follow and track her movements. It stated that civil and criminal proceedings would be pursued against those found to be in violation, and that there would be no leniency or settlements.
The agency also opened a public reporting channel at protect@oddatelier.net, asking anyone who comes across harmful content to submit author information, post URLs, and screenshots for review.
