Diplo on crafting BTS’ most ambitious album yet: ‘It’s going to shock the world’

Three decades into a career that has shaped the sound of global pop music, Diplo thought he’d seen it all. He’s collaborated with everyone from Beyoncé to Madonna, crafted festival anthems with Major Lazer, and left his sonic fingerprints across genres from dancehall to trap. But standing in the studio with all seven members of BTS, the American DJ and producer found himself genuinely surprised.

“They’re so hands-on. They’re so creative. I can’t believe it,” Diplo told TMZ at the Fanatics Super Bowl party in San Francisco, his enthusiasm cutting through the usual industry polish. For an artiste who has worked at the highest levels of the music business, the genuine awe in his voice felt significant.

When Diplo speaks about BTS’ album ARIRANG, his language shifts into territory rarely heard from veteran producers discussing new projects. This isn’t careful industry speak or measured promotional language. This is a man who genuinely believes he’s been part of something unprecedented.

“I just feel so lucky because I’ve been working for three decades and to link up with a group like that, and have them trust me and do some awesome music—honestly, it’s gonna shock the world,” he said, before adding with unmistakable conviction: “Craziest album ever.”

Asked where this ranks among his considerable catalog of accomplishments, which includes producing BLACKPINK’s “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” contributing to countless hits with his group Major Lazer, and creating “Lean On,” one of the most-streamed songs of all time, Diplo didn’t hesitate. “For sure, it’s gonna be the biggest thing I’ve ever done.”

That’s a remarkable statement from someone whose production work has helped define the sound of 2010s pop. Yet here he stands, placing his work with seven Korean artistes above everything that came before.

The moment that seemed to stick with him most involved Jungkook, the group’s youngest member and main vocalist. “Jungkook—no autotune. Perfect voice,” Diplo said, the simplicity of the statement carrying more weight than any elaborate praise could have.

But it wasn’t just technical proficiency that impressed him. “They’re funny as hell, they rap, they do everything,” he added, painting a picture of recording sessions that were both highly productive and genuinely enjoyable. He even joked that the members “smell really nice,” highlighting the relaxed atmosphere despite the high-stakes nature of the project.

Following the album release, BTS will embark on a massive world tour spanning 82 shows across 34 cities throughout 2026 and 2027, their first tour in four years. A Netflix documentary, BTS: THE RETURN, directed by Bao Nguyen, will chronicle the group’s reunion in Los Angeles after military service and their work on the album.

ARIRANG takes its name from a traditional Korean folk song that has, for generations, carried themes of perseverance, longing, and hope. It’s a bold choice for a comeback album, one that signals BTS’ intention to root their global reach in Korean cultural identity. The project marks the group’s first full album together since 2022’s Proof, closing a near four-year gap during which all seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, completed their mandatory military service in South Korea.