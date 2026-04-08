BTS’ V returns to acting with short film ‘That Night, Our Decaf,’ set to release April 10

Compose Coffee released teasers and posters on Wednesday for its newest short film advertisement titled ‘That Night, Our Decaf,’ starring BTS member V, known offscreen as Kim Taehyung. The film is set to premiere on Friday, and has already generated significant attention online, with the teasers accumulating tens of thousands of views within hours.

What is ‘That Night, Our Decaf’ about

The short film centres on a chance late-night encounter at a café. Taehyung’s character orders a decaf coffee, and in that moment, a girl appears who makes the same choice. The setup is simple but deliberate: two strangers, one quiet choice, one shared moment. Fans have already begun comparing the atmospheric, romance-tinged visuals to a mini-drama, noting Taehyung’s acting presence and the film’s careful visual tone.