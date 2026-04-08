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BTS’ V returns to acting with short film ‘That Night, Our Decaf,’ set to release April 10
The film, which is being compared to a mini-drama for its romantic tone and visual storytelling, marks V's first acting appearance in nearly a decade, since his role in the 2016 KBS drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
Compose Coffee released teasers and posters on Wednesday for its newest short film advertisement titled ‘That Night, Our Decaf,’ starring BTS member V, known offscreen as Kim Taehyung. The film is set to premiere on Friday, and has already generated significant attention online, with the teasers accumulating tens of thousands of views within hours.
What is ‘That Night, Our Decaf’ about
The short film centres on a chance late-night encounter at a café. Taehyung’s character orders a decaf coffee, and in that moment, a girl appears who makes the same choice. The setup is simple but deliberate: two strangers, one quiet choice, one shared moment. Fans have already begun comparing the atmospheric, romance-tinged visuals to a mini-drama, noting Taehyung’s acting presence and the film’s careful visual tone.
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This is not the first time Taehyung has fronted a for the brand. V was announced as the brand ambassador for Compose Coffee in December 2023. Compose Coffee is one of South Korea’s largest coffee franchises, with over 2,400 stores nationwide at the time of the announcement, and the brand’s stated goal in signing him was to boost domestic recognition and accelerate overseas expansion. The collaboration has since grown across multiple campaigns. In August 2025, Compose Coffee launched the “V COMPOSED” campaign.
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That campaign also drew attention for behind-the-scenes detail. The director of the August 2025 Compose Coffee advertisement, Yu Kwang-geong, confirmed that Taehyung had improvised the entire campaign on set. After this was revealed, fans praised his creative instincts, with social media noting his ability to bring something original to every project he is a part of. Netizens also spotted a subtle visual reference to his artist alter ego Vante in the campaign imagery, a nod to his long-standing interest in photography and visual art.
ARIRANG and what’s ahead
“That Night, Our Decaf” arrives in the middle of what is already a busy period for V. BTS returned in March 2026 with their album ARIRANG, and the group’s world tour begins on April 9, one day before the short film premieres. The timing puts two of Taehyung’s worlds side by side in the same week: the group’s first concert of the ARIRANG era and a quiet, late-night short film about decaf coffee and a chance meeting.