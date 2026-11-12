‘I live like this’: BTS’ V returns to military training after discharge, shares first update

BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, has given fans his first update after reporting for South Korea’s mandatory Reserve Forces training. The singer, who completed his active military service in June 2025, surprised fans after sharing a series of pictures of himself in military uniform. His update comes during a break in BTS‘ Arirang World Tour. While reports about fellow member Jimin attending his military training had surfaced on social media earlier, V is the first member to share a personal update about his return to military drills.

Taking to Instagram, V shared a carousel of pictures, with the first few showing him dressed in his military uniform. He captioned the post in Korean, “Daechung ileogo sal-ayo”, which translates to, “I roughly live like this.” He also highlighted the third picture from the carousel on his Instagram Stories, adding the words “First Reserve Forces” in Korean, confirming that he had attended his first reserve training session.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

The pictures caught fans’ attention as V had completed his mandatory active military service more than a year ago. However, his appearance in uniform does not mean that he has enlisted again. He was fulfilling his military obligations as a discharged serviceman under South Korea’s Reserve Forces system.

Why has BTS’ V returned to military training after discharge?

In South Korea, completing mandatory active military service does not bring an end to a man’s military obligations. Eligible men who have completed their active-duty service are required to remain part of the country’s Reserve Forces for eight years after discharge.

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The system, commonly known as Yebigun, requires former servicemen to attend periodic military training and readiness exercises. The number of training days depends on their reserve classification and the year of service. These drills are conducted to ensure that trained personnel retain their military skills and are prepared to respond to national emergencies.

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The training can include shooting practice, tactical exercises, military security education and other activities related to national defence. While the requirements are more intensive during the initial years, they gradually reduce as reservists progress through their eight-year obligation.

South Korea’s Reserve Forces are broadly divided into two categories. The Mobilisation Reserve Forces, known as Dongwon Yebigun, comprise personnel who can be called upon to support active military units during wartime or national emergencies. The Homeland Reserve Forces, known as Hyangto Yebigun, focus on local defence and protecting communities and important infrastructure.

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BTS’ V served in the elite Special Duty Team

Another detail that caught fans’ attention was V’s military uniform and the insignia he was seen wearing.

During his active military service, the singer served in the Special Duty Team (SDT), an elite unit associated with specialised military missions. He was also recognised as a Special Warrior and completed his service with the rank of Sergeant. Fans noticed that V appeared to be wearing badges associated with his previous SDT role. His uniform also featured the Elite Warrior insignia, bringing back memories of his military journey and achievements during his time in the South Korean Army.

Will all seven BTS members have to undergo Reserve Forces training?

V is not the only BTS member whose military obligations continue after discharge. All seven members completed their respective military commitments by June 2025. However, their reserve responsibilities depend on the nature of their military service.

Jin, J-Hope, RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook completed their mandatory active-duty service. Suga, meanwhile, fulfilled his military obligation through alternative social service. His subsequent reserve and civil defence responsibilities may differ because of his service classification.

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Earlier, pictures and updates suggesting that Jimin had also attended his reserve training had circulated on social media. However, V’s Instagram post is among the first personal updates from the members confirming their participation in the drills.

V’s latest pictures offer fans a glimpse into how the BTS members are balancing their professional commitments and military responsibilities during the break in their Arirang World Tour.