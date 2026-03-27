BTS: THE RETURN review: Seven men wrestle with fame, fear, and a heavy crown

Four years is a long time in any industry. In pop music, it is practically a lifetime. Trends shift, audiences move on, and the artistes who were once unavoidable become questions rather than certainties. When BTS stepped away in late 2022 to fulfill South Korea’s mandatory military service, nobody knew exactly what they would be walking back into. BTS: THE RETURN does not pretend otherwise. The documentary sits inside that uncertainty and watches seven people try to find their footing again, and that honesty is what separates it from the kind of polished, carefully managed content their name usually produces.

What sets this documentary apart from most is its refusal to ease you in gently. BTS: THE RETURN drops you straight into a Los Angeles recording studio in the summer of 2025, where seven men who clearly care deeply about each other are also, quite plainly, trying to rediscover their creative footing after years of being apart. Bao Nguyen’s camera does not arrive to applaud them. It arrives to watch them, and that single distinction changes everything about how the film feels.

Nguyen, who previously directed The Stringer and The Greatest Night in Pop, had no interest in making a career retrospective. That would have been the easier film, and probably the safer one. There is no shortage of BTS content in the world; fans have had access to behind-the-scenes material, vlogs, and web series stretching back over a decade. What this documentary does instead is zoom in on one narrow, pressure-filled window of time: the creation of their comeback album, ARIRANG.

Getting to that moment took years. When BTS stepped back from their careers in December 2022, it was to fulfill South Korea’s mandatory military service obligation, with each member enlisting individually for roughly 18 months. Jin and J-Hope were the first to return to civilian life in 2024. RM, V, Jimin, and Jung Kook followed in early June 2025, and Suga completed his service last, finishing on June 21, 2025.

Work on ARIRANG began almost immediately after, with the group convening in Los Angeles in July. Jin joined them in August, arriving straight from the tail end of his solo tour, walking into sessions that had already been running for weeks without him.

What Bao Nguyen gets right

The most telling sign of a good music documentary is what the filmmaker chooses not to remove. Nguyen earned a level of access that most directors in his position would use carefully, curating only the moments that reflect well on everyone involved. He does the opposite. BTS: THE RETURN holds space for uncomfortable exchanges between the members and their label, moments where creative instinct and commercial strategy pull in different directions, and then simply leaves them there for the audience to sit with.

One of the clearest examples of this surfaces early. Not even a quarter of the way through the film, the question of language becomes a source of real friction. Jimin struggles audibly with English lyrics, unable to make them feel like his own, and his frustration is not subtle. HYBE’s leadership, including chairman Bang Si-hyuk and BigHit Music vice president Nicole Kim, makes the case for leaning further into English to widen the album’s global reach. But Suga disagrees, arguing that the record is already heavy on English and that pulling it further in that direction comes at a cost. RM backs him, framing it as a question of staying true to who they actually are rather than performing a version of themselves built for market share.

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After nearly four years, seven military discharges, and one of the most anticipated comebacks in pop music history, BTS sat back down together and got to work. (Courtesy: Netflix) After nearly four years, seven military discharges, and one of the most anticipated comebacks in pop music history, BTS sat back down together and got to work. (Courtesy: Netflix)

What makes this scene land is not the disagreement itself but the fact that it exists in the film at all. Label-approved content tends to sand these edges down before they ever reach an audience. The decision to keep this exchange in speaks both to Nguyen’s confidence as a filmmaker and to BTS’ genuine willingness to let people see the parts of the process that do not look effortless.

The ARIRANG concept and where it comes from

BTS: THE RETURN shows Big Hit executive creative director Boyoung Lee introducing the members to the story of the seven Korean men who visited Howard University in 1896, three of whom lent their voices to the first known recording of “Arirang.” Lee also observes that the folk song may connect to feelings of longing BTS felt while away from music and fans.

Also Read: ARIRANG explained: How BTS used a 130-year-old Korean folk song and a Hollywood star to signal their emotional return

Though the members are generally on board with the idea, RM expresses some hesitation about being compared to “heroes and legends.” It is a small moment but shows a man who has spent years carrying a near-mythological public identity and still finds it uncomfortable to wear.

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The 14-track album, released March 20, just one week before this documentary dropped, grew out of sessions filled with doubt and disagreement. BTS knew “SWIM” was a risky choice for lead single. V calls it a shift in the “opposite direction” from what they originally had in mind; Jimin, despite enjoying it, asks if the song is really the correct choice since it is much mellower than people are expecting. But that deviation from BTS’ norm is exactly why it felt right to the band in the end.

Where BTS: THE RETURN finds its soul

In arguably the most compelling cinematic sequence of the documentary, the camera pans to the members splashing around at the beach, laughing, and competing to see who can stay underwater the longest. The film is full of moments like this, small and unscripted, that do more work than any formal interview ever could. Through its insightful car chats and grainy camcorder POVs, the documentary serves as a reminder of why exactly the world fell in love with these seven guys in the first place.

Jin expresses that he feels “too successful” for his own good, while Jung Kook wishes he could step back from the constant expectations and scrutiny. Fame, the film quietly argues, is not a problem that success solves.

Also Read: BTS reunion concert gets 18.4 million viewers on Netflix, tops global non-English TV list

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At 93 minutes, the documentary moves fast. It feels shorter than it is, without rushing through the process. That is mostly a compliment, though there are moments where you wish Nguyen had lingered. The Seoul sessions, in particular, feel underrepresented compared to the LA portion.

BTS: THE RETURN is a genuinely good documentary, not just a good BTS documentary. It earns that distinction by treating its subjects as artistes navigating real uncertainty rather than icons going through choreographed motions. V says at one point, “I feel like everything about us has changed, at least a little bit.” The film does not try to resolve that feeling, it tries to sit with it. And that restraint is what makes it worth watching, whether you have followed BTS since 2013 or stumbled across it on Netflix with no context whatsoever.