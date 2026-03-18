BTS boards the ship in Swim Teaser 2: 130 Years after seven Koreans crossed the Pacific, seven men in black suits do it again, watch

A day after Teaser 1 stopped the internet with a lone woman standing before a model ship in a darkened museum, BTS dropped Teaser 2 of Swim at 12 AM KST, and this time the ship comes to life.

Where the first teaser held still, quiet, and cinematic, shot inside what fans identified as Lisbon’s Museu de Marinha with American actor Lili Reinhart frozen before a towering vessel in an empty hall, the second one moves. The model ship from Teaser 1, the one that had ARMY dissecting every frame for 24 hours straight, is no longer behind glass. It is on open water. And at the end of the teaser, all seven BTS members are on board, sailing in black suits, saying nothing, needing to say nothing.

The image lands harder knowing what it is referencing. A week before the Arirang release, BigHit Music dropped an animated trailer that laid out the album’s entire emotional and historical foundation. The animation drew from a real account, a Washington Post report from May 8, 1896, titled Seven Koreans at Howard, which documented seven young Korean men studying in the United States. On July 24 of that year, those seven men made what are believed to be the earliest known audio recordings of Koreans in Washington DC, and in doing so, recorded the first-ever known version of Arirang, the traditional Korean folk song the album is named after. The animated trailer showed those seven men winding a gramophone as Arirang began to play, before crossing the Pacific Ocean by boat, a symbolic narrative that framed the song’s spread beyond Korea.

Teaser 2 takes that imagery out of animation and makes it live action. Seven men. A ship. Black suits. The ocean. The parallel is not subtle, and it is not meant to be. One hundred and thirty years after seven young Koreans boarded a vessel carrying a folk song the world had never heard, seven young Koreans are on a ship again, this time with the whole world already watching.

It is the kind of visual callback that BTS has built a career on, layering history into pop music in a way that rewards the fans who dig and still works for those who do not. Big Hit Music has described Arirang as capturing BTS’ identity as a group that began in Korea, and nothing in the promotional rollout has contradicted that. Every piece, from the Google scavenger hunt that used a blue ship in a bottle as its central image, to the animated trailer, to the museum ship model in Teaser 1, has been pointing toward this moment.

Arirang is BTS’ fifth studio album and their first full group release in over three years. Swim is the title track, an upbeat alternative pop song written by RM, conveying a message of continuing to move forward through the waves of life without stopping. The 14-track album features collaborations with producers including Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, Diplo, and Ryan Tedder, reflecting a record that stretches between BTS’ Korean roots and their decade-long push into global pop.

Also Read: BTS drops ‘Swim’ teaser: One word, one voice, and the internet can’t stop talking the song

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The full music video, directed by Tanu Muino, who previously helmed Jungkook’s Standing Next to You and has received back-to-back Grammy nominations for Best Music Video, releases alongside the album at 1 PM KST on March 20.

The group performs live at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on March 21 in a free concert that Netflix will globally livestream, marking the platform’s first ever livestreamed event broadcast out of South Korea. After that, the Arirang World Tour begins in April, spanning 34 cities across Asia, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Australia.