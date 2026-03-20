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BTS’ RM injured, hospitalised hours before comeback concert, will have limited role at Gwanghwamun event
On the same day BTS released ARIRANG, their first album in nearly four years, HYBE announced leader RM was taken to hospital after injuring his ankle at rehearsal.
BTS’s biggest night in years just got a little more complicated. A day before their highly anticipated comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square, Big Hit Music confirmed that RM suffered an ankle injury during rehearsals and will take the stage tomorrow with a limited role.
The company explained that the diagnosis of RM revealed a sprain of the accessory navicular, a partial ligament tear, and a talus contusion involving ligament damage and inflammation. Doctors have advised him to wear a cast and limit movement for a minimum of two weeks.
In a statement, the label said RM had expressed a strong desire to perform at what is one of the most significant stages of BTS’s journey However, after consulting closely with the artist, Big Hit Music made the decision to follow medical advice and protect him from further injury. As a result, his on-stage performance, including choreography, will be partially limited.
Despite the injury, RM will still be present on stage and will do what he can to engage with fans in attendance and those watching the live stream on Netflix.
Also Read: BTS Comeback ARIRANG Album OUT: K-Pop idols make splash with Swim, read all details here
The Gwanghwamun concert marks BTS’s first full group performance since 2022, coming a day after the release of ARIRANG, the group’s first studio album in three years and nine months. Anticipation for the show has been high, with the Netflix livestream expected to draw millions of viewers globally.
Big Hit Music apologised to fans for any disappointment and asked for continued support, adding that the group’s health and safety remain their top priority. The remaining six members are continuing rehearsals ahead of tomorrow’s performance.
BTS announced their comeback on January 4, 2026, after all seven members completed their mandatory military service, the last of them discharged in mid-2025. The group had been on an effective hiatus since their anthology album Proof in June 2022, making ARIRANG their first studio album in three years and nine months. Named after a traditional Korean folk song associated with identity, longing, and reunion, the 14-track album was produced under HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk and features songwriting and production contributions from Diplo, Ryan Tedder, Flume, Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, Mike WiLL Made-It, and JPEGMAFIA, among others. RM led the lyrics on nearly every track. The title track “Swim,” directed by Tanu Muino featured American actor Lili Reinhart along with BTS.