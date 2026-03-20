BTS’ RM injured, hospitalised hours before comeback concert, will have limited role at Gwanghwamun event

RM of BTS, who suffered an ankle injury during a performance rehearsal a day before the group's highly anticipated comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.

BTS’s biggest night in years just got a little more complicated. A day before their highly anticipated comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square, Big Hit Music confirmed that RM suffered an ankle injury during rehearsals and will take the stage tomorrow with a limited role.

The company explained that the diagnosis of RM revealed a sprain of the accessory navicular, a partial ligament tear, and a talus contusion involving ligament damage and inflammation. Doctors have advised him to wear a cast and limit movement for a minimum of two weeks.

In a statement, the label said RM had expressed a strong desire to perform at what is one of the most significant stages of BTS’s journey However, after consulting closely with the artist, Big Hit Music made the decision to follow medical advice and protect him from further injury. As a result, his on-stage performance, including choreography, will be partially limited.