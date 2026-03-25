BTS reunion concert gets 18.4 million viewers on Netflix, tops global non-English TV list

When BTS walked onto a stage at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on the night of March 21, the world showed up. Millions of them, across time zones, on screens large and small, all waiting for the same moment that ARMY had been counting down to for nearly four years.

Netflix confirmed the figures through its official account on X, announcing: “18.4 million global viewers (Live+1) showed up for their BANGTAN when BTS reunited LIVE onstage for the first time in almost four years in BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG! Congratulations to RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook on their iconic performance.” The figure combined real-time audiences and those who watched within 24 hours of the broadcast, according to Netflix.

18.4 million global viewers (Live+1) showed up for their BANGTAN when BTS reunited LIVE onstage for the first time in almost four years in BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG! Congratulations to RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook on their iconic performance. pic.twitter.com/CjAkPCJYeK — netflix⁷ (@netflix) March 24, 2026

That was not where it stopped. The concert also scored 13.1 million views for the week ending March 22, placing it at number one on Netflix’s non-English TV list and, in fact, leading all of television on the streamer that week. Netflix calculates its weekly views by dividing total viewing hours by the runtime of the title. With a runtime of one hour and six minutes and 1.31 crore views generating 1.44 crore hours watched, the scale of engagement becomes even clearer.

The show ranked first in 24 countries and entered the weekly top 10 in 80 regions worldwide. Countries where it topped the charts included South Korea, Mexico, Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia and Bulgaria.

The comeback performance was staged at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul. Over 200,000 fans attended the event in person in central Seoul, while tens of millions more watched on Netflix from across the globe. The concert marked the release of the group’s fifth studio album, also titled ARIRANG.

The long-awaited return of BTS could provide HYBE with a massive financial boost in 2026, with Billboard estimating that the new album and tour could generate more than one billion dollars in revenue from concerts, merchandise, licensing, album sales and streaming over a 12-month period.

Also Read: BTS shuts down Seoul with 260,000 fans expected for ARIRANG concert; 3.9 million copies sold since release

Social media and streaming records

As per What’s On Netflix, the online response matched the viewership. BTS-related content on Netflix’s official channels recorded 2.62 billion impressions, while hashtags linked to BTS and Netflix trended across multiple countries including the United States, South Korea, the Philippines, Australia, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Argentina, Britain and Turkey.

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BTS generated more than quadruple the social media conversation of the entire NFL Christmas slate, with 2.62 billion impressions compared to 632 million, underscoring how differently this fanbase engages with content compared to even the most watched live events on the platform.

Music streaming platforms also registered the impact immediately. On the same day as the show, Spotify announced that ARIRANG had become the platform’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2026 so far, and set a new record as the most-streamed K-pop album in Spotify history.

What comes next

Netflix will premiere the behind-the-scenes documentary BTS: THE RETURN on March 27, which follows the band during the creation of their fifth studio album ARIRANG and promises an unprecedented look at RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook as they regrouped in the studio and prepared for their comeback.

BTS will soon fill stadiums around the globe for their largest world tour yet, touching down in 34 cities throughout 2026 and 2027.