BTS releases ‘Come Over’ on streaming platforms ahead of 13th anniversary celebrations

BTS released “Come Over”, the centrepiece of the group’s 2026 FESTA, on global streaming platforms on Friday at 1 p.m. KST, as a gift to their fans.

For those unfamiliar with the tradition: BTS FESTA is an annual event held every year in June to commemorate the group’s debut. It functions as a gift to fans, featuring special content such as new photos, behind-the-scenes videos, unreleased songs, and performance clips, culminating around June 13, the group’s official debut date.

The story behind “Come Over” starts in April, during BTS comeback album release. The track was first released on April 3, appearing as the fifteenth track on the Deluxe Vinyl version of ARIRANG, BTS’s fifth studio album. That meant only fans who had purchased the physical vinyl format could hear it, leaving the majority of the global fanbase locked out. Once those vinyl copies landed, snippets spread online within hours, and the fandom’s reaction was instant and overwhelming. The demand for a streaming release was immediate. As a result, the band released the song on all streaming platforms.

BTS’ “Come Over”

“Come Over” is produced by member Suga, with RM and J-Hope also credited on the track. It combines elements of pop and stadium anthems, with synthesizer-driven instrumentation and layered vocals. Those three credits matter to longtime fans because they represent the group’s rap line taking a leading creative role on a song that reads, thematically, as a direct address to ARMY.

In a statement, BIGHIT MUSIC described the track as “a song that captures the sincere emotions of the artists as they prepare to reunite with fans after a long hiatus. It conveys the honest confession of a heart that, in every moment of feeling lost, inevitably seeks ‘you,’ and asks whether, after wandering and finally knocking on your door, it will be still accepted as it is.”

For the fans who started to decode the song, “Come Over” is not just a song about missing someone. The feeling of being lost, the apology, the question of whether the door would still open, all of it takes on a different meaning when the narrator is not a person who drifted from a lover but a group that spent years separated from the fans who had followed them the longest.

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BTS’ reunion

After nearly four years apart for mandatory military service in South Korea, BTS returned to the global music scene in March 2026 with ARIRANG, their first album together since the anthology Proof in 2022. The members spent two months together in Los Angeles in the summer of 2025, immediately after the final military discharges, writing and recording in a shared creative space for the first time in years.

The release lands at the heart of a packed FESTA schedule. This year’s theme, “13(B)TS,” underscores a symbolic new chapter beyond the group’s first 12 years, framing a narrative of BTS and ARMY embarking on their next collective era together. BigHit Music explained that the number 13 represents moving beyond the symbolic completeness of 12, a new chapter rather than a closed cycle.

The FESTA schedule began on June 4 with the annual family photo, a hallmark tradition since 2014, followed by a “Hooligan” dance performance video on June 5, and two documentary-style videos, “Normal Log” and “B Side Film,” on June 7 and 8, respectively. Today, alongside the streaming release of “Come Over” and its lyric video, a special limited-edition picture disc vinyl of ARIRANG also dropped.

The ARIRANG World Tour launched on April 9 in Goyang, South Korea, and runs through 2027, covering more than 85 dates across 34 cities in 23 countries, with early projections calling it the highest-grossing K-pop tour ever.

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BTS are currently mid-tour in South Korea, coming off a sold-out run of US dates that closed with a concert at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. On Friday, the group performs the first of two concerts in Busan, the second of which falls on June 13, their actual debut anniversary.

There is also more music ahead. A music video for “Merry Go Round,” another ARIRANG track, will release exclusively on Spotify on June 19 at 6 p.m. KST. The song uses the motif of a carousel to explore the experience of moving forward while life keeps turning in cycles.