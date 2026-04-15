BTS makes Billboard history: ARIRANG is now the longest-running No. 1 group album in over a decade

When BTS dropped ARIRANG after nearly four years away, the numbers were always going to be big. What nobody quite expected was that they would keep coming.

Three consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 is a number that sounds normal on paper, but in today’s music landscape, where streaming surges fade fast and chart momentum is hard to hold, it means a great deal more than that. The last group album to pull this off was Mumford and Sons’ Babel in 2013, which went on to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Now that belongs to ARIRANG.