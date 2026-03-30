BTS lands seventh Billboard 200 No. 1 with ARIRANG, breaks decade-long group record

BTS has claimed their seventh No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with ARIRANG, their first full group project in nearly four years since completing mandatory military service. The album opened with 641,000 equivalent album units earned in its first tracking week, the largest opening week for an album by a group since Billboard began measuring by equivalent album units in December 2014. The debut cements what many had already suspected since the album’s release on March 20: that the group’s return from a years-long hiatus, one defined by solo careers and mandatory service, had done nothing to diminish their grip on the global music market.

The numbers behind the debut are staggering across every metric. Of ARIRANG’s 641,000 equivalent album units, pure album sales comprise 532,000, the group’s biggest sales week ever, while streaming equivalent album units comprise 95,000, equaling 99.10 million on-demand official streams, also BTS’ biggest streaming week ever for an album.

Physical sales drove much of the chart performance, according to a report by Billboard. ARIRANG’s first-week sales were largely powered by physical copies, with vinyl sales accounting for 208,000, BTS’ best sales week on vinyl and the largest by a group in the modern era since Luminate began electronically tracking sales in 1991. It is also the sixth-largest vinyl sales week for an album in the modern era, with Taylor Swift holding the top five spots. The album was made available across 17 vinyl variants and nine CD editions, all carrying the same tracklist along with collectible items including photocards, stickers and posters.

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Streaming metrics reinforce the scale of the debut. Across its first seven days, ARIRANG generated over 545 million streams on Spotify, delivering the biggest debut week of 2026 and the eighth largest in the platform’s history. Opening day numbers were equally strong, with over 110 million streams logged on March 20, marking the biggest single-day total for a K-pop album.

The fifth studio album also topped the UK Official Albums Chart, sweeping both the UK and US album charts, widely regarded as the world’s two most important music charts.

The 14-track album was produced under the direction of HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk. ARIRANG explores BTS’s identity as a group that began in Korea and the universal emotions its members have encountered throughout their lives. The lead single “SWIM” is described as an upbeat alternative pop track about navigating life’s challenges, with lyrics co-written by RM.

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To celebrate the release, BTS held a free concert at Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square on March 21 in front of tens of thousands of fans, which was aired on Netflix alongside a feature-length documentary on the streaming service.

ARIRANG is BTS’ seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200, joining a list that includes Love Yourself: Tear and Love Yourself: Answer (both 2018), Map of the Soul: Persona and Map of the Soul: 7 (both 2020), BE (2020), and the anthology album Proof (2022).

The BTS World Tour ‘ARIRANG’ is set to commence on April 9 in Goyang, South Korea, before heading to the United States starting April 25 in Tampa, Florida, with the tour concluding on September 6 in Inglewood, California.

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200, Luke Combs debuted at No. 2 with The Way I Am, followed by Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem at No. 3.

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