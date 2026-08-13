BTS’ Kim Taehyung reveals losing 70% hearing in one ear: ‘Struggling for 2.5 years’

BTS member Kim Taehyung, one of the most recognised voices in global pop music, has revealed that he has been receiving medical treatment for significant hearing loss in his right ear, a condition he said he has been struggling with for roughly two and a half years without revealing it publicly.

The singer made the disclosure during a Weverse livestream on Wednesday with fellow BTS member Jungkook. The two were eating together in their hotel room after wrapping up back-to-back concerts at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, as part of the North American leg of the group’s Arirang World Tour. The conversation turned to the physical toll of touring, and V brought up something he said he had never shared with the group’s fanbase, known as ARMY.

“I’ve never told ARMY about this,” V said. “It’s been about two and a half years, but my ears started having problems. If one ear can hear at 100 percent, the other can only hear about 30 percent. I’ve been taking medication consistently.”

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He said the problem worsened during his time in the South Korean military, where he served from December 2023 until his discharge in June 2025. Like all able-bodied South Korean men, BTS members were required to complete approximately 18 months of mandatory military service. The group had been at the peak of its global popularity in 2022 when members began enlisting one by one, putting the band on an extended hiatus that lasted until early 2026.

V initially did not take the hearing issue seriously, believing it was something he could push through mentally rather than a genuine medical condition. “I thought it was a matter of mental strength,” he said. It was only after the problem persisted and worsened that he began seeking regular medical care. He is now on medication and visiting the hospital on a consistent basis.

Jungkook’s stress fracture

During the same livestream, Jungkook also opened up about a physical issue of his own. He said he has been dealing with a painful shin injury throughout the tour and described it as being “right at the point just before a stress fracture,” with significant inflammation. He said he would need to manage the injury carefully to continue performing through the remaining dates.

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The Arirang World Tour still has several months of dates ahead. After the North American leg, which includes upcoming shows in Los Angeles, the tour is scheduled to move through South America with stops in Buenos Aires, followed by dates in Asia and Oceania, including Bangkok, Sydney and Hong Kong.

BTS, formed in Seoul in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment (now HYBE), is widely regarded as the biggest pop act to come out of South Korea. The group, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, has sold over 50 million albums globally, topped the Billboard Hot 100 multiple times, and performed at stadiums worldwide. Their return to touring after the military hiatus has been one of the most anticipated events in global music this year, with tickets for the Arirang World Tour selling out within minutes across multiple continents.