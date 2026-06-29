Jungkook reveals reality behind his confident public appearances: ‘Feel like I am dying’

BTS member Jungkook has once again struck an emotional chord with fans after opening up about his struggles with anxiety in crowded social settings. During a recent Weverse live stream from his hotel room in Spain, the singer revealed that events such as fashion shows leave him feeling deeply uncomfortable, despite appearing confident in public.

Speaking with fans, Jungkook shared that he becomes extremely nervous in overstimulating environments. During the livestream, Jungkook also opened up about his experiences attending Fashion Week events. While mentioning that fellow BTS members V and J-Hope enjoy such appearances, he admitted that he finds them overwhelming.

The singer said he feels extremely anxious in those environments, joking that he feels like he’s ‘dying’ whenever he attends. Jungkook explained that he tends to sweat excessively, struggles to engage in small talk, and finds it difficult to maintain eye contact, adding that such social settings are simply not his comfort zone.

jungkook talking about his anxiety in overstimulating places oh my chest hurts pic.twitter.com/SLGmtVq4EC — mary⁷ (@koonimies) June 28, 2026

Jungkook has previously spoken about having ADHD during a live stream, and his latest comments prompted an outpouring of support from fans online. While many said they felt ‘seen’ by his honesty, others expressed sadness that he continues to face such challenges despite his global success. Social media was soon flooded with messages praising the singer for being open about his experiences and encouraging conversations around mental health.

The BTS member also addressed fans’ concern over his sleeping habits. The singer, who recently wrapped up BTS’ sold-out concerts in Madrid, said he appreciates the love and concern from ARMY but wants to make his own decisions about when to rest.

Responding to repeated comments asking him to sleep, Jungkook said, “I’m sorry, but please don’t tell me to go to bed. Don’t tell me to go to bed. I’ll sleep when I decide to.” He explained that he has long struggled with insomnia and often needs medication to fall asleep, adding that staying awake late is normal for him and does not mean he is overworking himself.

The singer reassured fans that he is doing well and thanked them for their concern, while requesting that they respect his personal boundaries. “I really appreciate your concern, and I’m genuinely okay. So please don’t say things like, ‘Go to bed soon.’ I’m okay. Really, really okay,” he said.

Please, let Jungkook live his life 😔 🐰: I’m sorry, but please don’t tell me to go to bed. Don’t tell me to go to bed. I’ll sleep when I decide to. I appreciate that you’re worried about me, and I know you’re saying it because you care, but I’m not sleepy. I’m just not sleepy.… pic.twitter.com/A7aeJiPaGD — Lore ⊙⊝⊜ (@thankyouBusan) June 28, 2026

During the same livestream, Jungkook also reflected on an earlier broadcast in which he appeared intoxicated and used a few swear words. He apologised to anyone who felt uncomfortable by his actions.

BTS are currently continuing their ARIRANG World Tour with upcoming performances across Europe.

Story continues below this ad

Disclaimer: This article discusses personal experiences with anxiety, ADHD, and insomnia for informational and awareness purposes. While public figures sharing their journeys can encourage open conversations, these personal accounts should not be treated as a substitute for professional medical or psychological advice. If you or someone you know is facing mental health challenges or emotional distress, please consider seeking guidance from a qualified healthcare professional or reaching out to a dedicated helpline.

HELP IS A CALL AWAY

MENTAL HEALTH HELPLINE NUMBERS

AASRA

Contact: 9820466726

Email: aasrahelpline@yahoo.com

Timings: 24×7

Languages: English, Hindi

Snehi

Contact: 9582208181

Email: snehi.india@gmail.com

Timings: 10am – 10pm, all days

Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi

Fortis MentalHealth

Contact: 8376804102

Timings: 24×7; All days

Languages: Achiku, Assamese, Bengali, Dogri, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu

Story continues below this ad

Connecting NGO

Contact: 9922004305, 9922001122

Email: distressmailsconnecting@gmail.com

Timings: 12pm – 8pm; All days

Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi

Vandrevala Foundation

Contact: 18602662345

Email: help@vandrevalafoundation.com

Timings: 24×7

Languages: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and English