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BTS Jung Kook apologises for sound issue during Tampa’s Arirang tour leg: ‘I am mad too’
The day after BTS played their first North American show of the Arirang World Tour, Jung Kook took to Instagram to own a sound problem that had left fans divided online, saying simply: 'I am mad too'
Less than 24 hours after BTS opened the North American leg of their Arirang World Tour at Raymond James Stadium, member Jung Kook posted an apology on Instagram, acknowledging a sound issue that had disrupted the performance of ‘Magic Shop’ during the show on Saturday.
Writing in Korean on his Instagram story on Sunday, Jung Kook said there had been a sound issue during “Magic Shop” and apologised to the fans who attended the concert. In a second story posted shortly after, he added, “I am mad too.”
The apology came after clips of the performance circulated widely on social media, with fans divided over what they were hearing. Some viewers posted video clips online and expressed disappointment in the vocals, while others defended the members and argued the problems were clearly the result of a microphone issue, pointing out that it would be unlikely for all members to independently make the same vocal choices simultaneously.
BTS Arirang tour
The Tampa show was one of the most anticipated concerts of the year. BTS performed in front of 60,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, marking the group’s return to a stadium stage in the United States as part of their 85-date Arirang World Tour. It was the group’s first world tour since they announced a hiatus ahead of their mandatory South Korean military service in June 2022.
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Tampa was scheduled to host BTS across three nights: April 25, April 26, and April 28. Jung Kook confirmed in his post that the sound issue would be addressed from that day onward, suggesting the correction was already in place for the second night.
The Arirang World Tour is in support of the group’s tenth studio album, ARIRANG, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and produced the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “SWIM.” The tour kicked off on April 9 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea.
The response from fans to Jung Kook’s message was largely supportive. Many in the ARMY fandom appreciated that he addressed the issue directly and so quickly, rather than leaving it unacknowledged. The short, unfiltered nature of the posts, including his admission of frustration, resonated with followers who have come to expect candour from him.
For a group making its full comeback after years of individual schedules and military duties, the Tampa run carried an emotional weight for both the boyband and their fans. BTS’s previous concert in the United States as a complete group had been held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in April 2022.
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