BTS Jung Kook apologises for sound issue during Tampa’s Arirang tour leg: ‘I am mad too’

Less than 24 hours after BTS opened the North American leg of their Arirang World Tour at Raymond James Stadium, member Jung Kook posted an apology on Instagram, acknowledging a sound issue that had disrupted the performance of ‘Magic Shop’ during the show on Saturday.

Writing in Korean on his Instagram story on Sunday, Jung Kook said there had been a sound issue during “Magic Shop” and apologised to the fans who attended the concert. In a second story posted shortly after, he added, “I am mad too.”

The apology came after clips of the performance circulated widely on social media, with fans divided over what they were hearing. Some viewers posted video clips online and expressed disappointment in the vocals, while others defended the members and argued the problems were clearly the result of a microphone issue, pointing out that it would be unlikely for all members to independently make the same vocal choices simultaneously.