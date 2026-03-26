‘Time stops in the military’: BTS reveals the emotional truth behind their Arirang comeback and why Jungkook is the ‘messiest’

BTS walked onto The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and did what they always do: made it feel less like a TV appearance and more like a conversation. The group, now fully reunited after completing their mandatory military service, sat down to talk about their new album, what they missed about each other, and why they named their comeback after a traditional Korean folk song.

Jung Hoseok, popularly known as J-Hope, described Swim as something that came from a deeply personal place. “Swim is about a message from our heart,” he said. “We feel that life has struggles that we overcome every day. People feel different weights and tides in life. Nevertheless, we need to keep swimming and move forward. This is just about the love for life itself.”

Kim Taehyung, known as V, took on 2.0, which he described as a statement of identity after everything the members went through individually. “2.0 is about who we are today after our solo journey,” he said. “When we say ‘you know how we do’ in 2.0, you could feel it. Our confidence.”

Also Read: BTS shuts down Seoul with 260,000 fans expected for ARIRANG concert; 3.9 million copies sold since release

Jin spoke about Normal, which he called the most personal track on the album. “Normal is about an emotion I can relate to,” he said. “It is about the feelings behind the scenes of the glamour world. So we wanted to talk about those emotions. For example, in a concert we can feel a kind of emptiness. So we wanted to share those emotions and connect with people.”

On coming back together after the military

Kim Namjoon, better known as RM, put the experience into words that most people probably did not expect. “In military, like, literally time stops,” he said. “And after it, time just flows by. We just can’t believe that it’s been nine months that we all were discharged.” Jin kept it simpler: “Felt like a reunion of a family.”

When asked what each member of BTS missed most about the others while they were apart, the answers were a mix of genuine and funny. Jimin said he missed J-Hope’s energy, calling out his one percent battery life. Suga said he missed J-Hope’s full hundred percent energy in return. J-Hope said he missed Jin’s face. Jin said he missed RM’s brain. RM admitted he missed a slimmer Taehyung, because Taehyung came back from military noticeably bulkier. Taehyung said he missed Jungkook annoying him. And Jungkook, who served alongside Jimin, said simply that he missed Jimin’s gochujang stew.

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BTS at on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Courtesy: The Tonight Show/ X) BTS at on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Courtesy: The Tonight Show/ X)

On Arirang and why the album is named after it

BTS explained that the album title is rooted in something much older than K-pop. “Arirang is a traditional Korean song,” they said. “Everyone knows it. It is a song that represents Koreans the most. It is full of emotions like joy, could be sorrow, longing.” They said they hoped their new music could carry that same kind of universal weight. “We just hope our new songs will be universal like Arirang in Korean society. Our roots are in Korean, and we thought after serving in the military, this is how BTS should get back.”

On living together in LA while making the album

J-Hope’s answer to what the best part of staying together in LA was: eating food. RM added a bit more context, noting that the group had lived together for six to seven years before this, so falling back into that rhythm was not entirely new. Jin, however, made sure to point out that Jungkook remains the messiest roommate in the group, saying he never organises his luggage, leaves it open on the floor, and keeps it unpacked.

Also Read: ARIRANG explained: How BTS used a 130-year-old Korean folk song and a Hollywood star to signal their emotional return

J-Hope spoke about the emotion of their first performance back in South Korea. “We did everything we could to prepare and show it to you,” he said, “and we have even more to show you going forward. It made us want to show our performances more.” Jin reflected on what the solo period taught him. “Performing alone felt lonely and I wasn’t sure what to do,” he said. “But with the members back, even the same moves felt more powerful and confident. I realised members are of big help.”

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On the upcoming tour

Taehyung did not hold back. “For this concert, we have prepared every single aspect like a weapon,” he said. “It is going to give you chills.” The group also gave a specific shoutout to New Jersey as a city they are particularly excited about.

On what makes BTS music work for everyone

Jungkook answered this one directly. “If we are genuine with everything we put into a song, the chorus, lyrics and melody, it’ll resonate with anyone,” he said.

Suga, when asked to recommend five BTS songs to a new listener, listed: Swim, Mic Drop, Mikrokosmos, Spring Day, and Dynamite.