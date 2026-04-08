BTS goes back to its roots in Hooligan MV, their third visual from comeback album ARIRANG

BTS released the music video for “Hooligan,” a fan-favorite B-side from their new album “ARIRANG” on Wednesday. The drop came without much runway, especially by K-pop standards. Earlier in the day, the group’s official accounts swapped their profile photo for an image of three black balaclavas, sending fans into a spiral of speculation online.

A rebellious, high-energy track, “Hooligan” is co-written by RM, j-hope, and Suga, and showcases a very different side of the group from their dreamy, chart-topping title track “SWIM.” Where “SWIM” leaned into something more tender and polished, “Hooligan” does the opposite: it is blunt, kinetic, and deliberately rough around the edges.

About Hooligan music video

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook appear in edgy, all-black fits in the new visual. It opens in a parking garage, a nod to their 2017 video for “Not Today,” and features masked dancers and a girl with a sword.

As a part of the “Hooligan” music video, BTS starts from a parking lot and then moves into an underground setting and then one on the rooftop. The masks the members wear are the same ones they debuted during their globally livestreamed performance from the Gwanghwamun Square a few weeks ago.

The music video is swiftly interrupted by a long-legged swordswoman, in line with the sword sounds at the start of the video. Soon after, the members stand amid a storm as hooligans are pushed around them due to the strong wind. It is a deliberately chaotic sequence, and it works because it does not try to over-explain itself.

The standout moment belongs to RM. RM appears with a skeleton, grappling with a mic stand structure, grabbing all the attention. It is the kind of image that BTS has always done well: visually odd, physically committed, and deeply watchable.

The visuals are packed with sharp, powerful choreography full of aggressive formations, precise isolations, and explosive group moves, set against dark alleyways, neon-drenched streets, and dramatic warehouse scenes bathed in red and gold lighting.

Part of a bigger campaign

“Hooligan” is the third music video from the ARIRANG era. The group has previously dropped music videos for their title track, “SWIM”, followed by an ode to Park Chan Wook’s Oldboy with the “2.0” clip. Each of the three videos has been stylistically distinct, which is a deliberate choice: BTS seems intent on using the ARIRANG era to show range rather than repeat themselves.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read: BTS’ ARIRANG becomes the fastest album by a group to cross 1 billion streams on Spotify

“Hooligan” was promoted with dance challenges even before the debut of its video, making it feel like a co-lead track with “Swim”. That kind of multi-track promotion is relatively rare for a B-side and signals how much confidence the group and Big Hit Music have in the song.

The album itself has been performing well. BTS’ ARIRANG maintains its top spot on the Billboard 200. The group has clearly come back with momentum, and the “Hooligan” video adds to that.

What comes next

BTS is gearing up for their ARIRANG World Tour, which begins on April 9, 2026, and will continue into the next year across 34 cities in total. Their first concert will be held at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

Story continues below this ad

BTS also recently released their hidden track, “Come Over,” as a part of the ARIRANG Deluxe LP version, which dropped on April 4.

For fans who spent years waiting for the group to return from their 2022 hiatus, ARIRANG has been giving more than the standard expectations. And “Hooligan”, with its swagger and its parking garages and its sword-wielding cameo, fits right into that picture.