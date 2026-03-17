BTS drops ‘Swim’ teaser: One word, one voice, and the internet can’t stop talking the song

BigHit Music on Tuesday released a teaser for “Swim,” the lead single of BTS’ upcoming fifth full-length album Arirang, and the reaction from fans online was immediate.

The clip opens on a simple note: a woman walks into what appears to be an exhibit of model ships, the kind typically displayed behind glass in a maritime museum. The visuals are quiet and unhurried. Then V’s voice softly emerges, uttering a single word: “swim.” That’s it. Nothing more. And yet within minutes of the drop, fans had flooded social media trying to piece together what it all might mean.

BTS’ RM has a line in one of the campaign materials that sums up the album’s spirit: “Seven together, we can do anything. Keep swimming.” It reads less like a motivational quote and more like something a group of people say to each other after a long time apart.