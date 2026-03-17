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BTS drops ‘Swim’ teaser: One word, one voice, and the internet can’t stop talking the song
The teaser for BTS’ ‘Swim’ shows a woman walking into a room filled with model ships, followed by a single word uttered by V.
BigHit Music on Tuesday released a teaser for “Swim,” the lead single of BTS’ upcoming fifth full-length album Arirang, and the reaction from fans online was immediate.
The clip opens on a simple note: a woman walks into what appears to be an exhibit of model ships, the kind typically displayed behind glass in a maritime museum. The visuals are quiet and unhurried. Then V’s voice softly emerges, uttering a single word: “swim.” That’s it. Nothing more. And yet within minutes of the drop, fans had flooded social media trying to piece together what it all might mean.
BTS’ RM has a line in one of the campaign materials that sums up the album’s spirit: “Seven together, we can do anything. Keep swimming.” It reads less like a motivational quote and more like something a group of people say to each other after a long time apart.
That time apart has been significant. The themes of perseverance and resilience running through “Swim” directly reflect the band’s separation and reunion after their mandatory military service between December 2022 and June 2025. All seven members have now completed their service, and the album marks the first time the group is releasing music together in over three years.
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The album will feature 14 songs, and songwriting sessions were held in Los Angeles last summer, where BTS worked with producers including Diplo, Ryan Tedder, and El Guincho. V holds a writing credit on two tracks, “2.0” and “Into the Sun,” and his voice in the teaser suggests he may have a more prominent role in the single’s rollout.
Arirang is set to release on March 20 at 1 PM KST, and the day after, BTS will hold a free comeback performance at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, streamed live on Netflix globally.
The bigger picture of this comeback, however, extends beyond the album and the concert. A feature-length documentary titled BTS: The Return will premiere on Netflix on March 27, directed by Bao Nguyen, whose previous work includes The Stringer and The Greatest Night in Pop. The film offers rare behind-the-scenes access as the group comes back together and charts a path forward, following the seven members as they reunite in Los Angeles to return to a shared creative space after years shaped by time apart and personal change.
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