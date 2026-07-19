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BTS drops ‘Normal’ music video, ARMY draws parallels to Spring Day and HYYH era, watch
BTS released the music video for 'Normal', the second single from their fifth studio album Arirang. The video, directed by Tanu Muino, became the most-streamed K-pop music video in a single day on the platform.
BTS has released the music video for “Normal”, the second single from their fifth studio album Arirang. The video, before officially being released, premiered exclusively on Spotify on July 17 at 1 pm KST, a deliberate departure from the group’s usual YouTube-first approach. The 48-hour exclusivity window is part of an ongoing partnership between HYBE and Spotify, and BTS had previously taken the same approach with their “Merry Go Round” music video earlier this year.
Directed by Ukrainian filmmaker Tanu Muino, the video takes a personal tone than what fans might expect from a group known for high-production visuals. It is set around a late-night party and the morning after, capturing the seven members in an ornate, wintry mansion as they unwind, let loose and settle into the kind of unguarded moments that fame rarely allows. There are pillow fights, empty wine glasses, dogs, a swan, and the now-viral image of all seven members standing at a row of urinals, which first appeared in the teaser and brought the LAMRON campaign full circle. LAMRON, which fans quickly decoded as NORMAL spelled backwards, had been teased across social media for days before the release.
ARMY has drawn immediate parallels to some of BTS’ most beloved earlier work. Fans pointed out visual and tonal echoes of the HYYH (The Most Beautiful Moment in Life) era from 2015-2016, as well as the music videos for “Run” and “Spring Day.” The party scenes, the pillow fights, and the sense of seven people existing in their own private world away from the public eye felt like a deliberate callback to the period many fans consider the emotional core of BTS’s discography.
“Normal” is the ninth track on Arirang and was produced by Ryan Tedder and Sean Cook. Songwriting credits include Sean Foreman, Livvi Franc, Ryan Tedder, Sean Cook, RM, J-Hope, Suga, Kirsten Allyssa Spencer, Derrick Milano and Pdogg. The lead single from Arirang, “Swim”, has already surpassed 711 million cumulative Spotify streams. Alongside the music video, BIGHIT Music also released three new versions of “Normal”, including a Korean-language version first performed during the group’s concert in Busan and an instrumental version. Physical single CDs are available through the Weverse platform.
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The release was preceded by full-page advertisements in the San Francisco Chronicle and the New York Post on July 14, placed by BIGHIT Music to push “Normal” as the next radio single after “Swim”. Interscope Records and Capitol Records are set to work the song to US pop radio formats.
BTS is scheduled to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The “Normal” music video arriving on YouTube the same day as the biggest live performance of their career gives the group two massive global moments within hours of each other.
BTS currently has 35.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Arirang debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 upon its release in March and has held its position in the upper reaches of the chart since. The group is currently on their Arirang world tour.
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