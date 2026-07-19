BTS drops ‘Normal’ music video, ARMY draws parallels to Spring Day and HYYH era, watch

BTS has released the music video for “Normal”, the second single from their fifth studio album Arirang. The video, before officially being released, premiered exclusively on Spotify on July 17 at 1 pm KST, a deliberate departure from the group’s usual YouTube-first approach. The 48-hour exclusivity window is part of an ongoing partnership between HYBE and Spotify, and BTS had previously taken the same approach with their “Merry Go Round” music video earlier this year.

Directed by Ukrainian filmmaker Tanu Muino, the video takes a personal tone than what fans might expect from a group known for high-production visuals. It is set around a late-night party and the morning after, capturing the seven members in an ornate, wintry mansion as they unwind, let loose and settle into the kind of unguarded moments that fame rarely allows. There are pillow fights, empty wine glasses, dogs, a swan, and the now-viral image of all seven members standing at a row of urinals, which first appeared in the teaser and brought the LAMRON campaign full circle. LAMRON, which fans quickly decoded as NORMAL spelled backwards, had been teased across social media for days before the release.