BTS Drop ‘2.0’ teaser from ARIRANG; RM’s mafia boss avatar sends internet into frenzy

Just days after releasing their highly anticipated album ARIRANG, BTS has unveiled a teaser for the music video of one of its tracks, “2.0” – and it has already sent the internet into a frenzy.

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Released at midnight KST on April 1, the teaser offers a glimpse into “2.0,” one of the B-sides from the group’s record-breaking new album ARIRANG. The track is produced by Mike WiLL Made-It and Pluss, with lyrics penned by RM, j-hope, V, Jungkook, and Suga.

The 29-second clip opens with an elevator display at the first floor, where a group of men are seen arguing in a dimly lit hallway. As the elevator ascends to the second floor and the doors slide open, the BTS members appear in suits, styled like mobsters, and the scene shifts entirely.