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BTS Drop ‘2.0’ teaser from ARIRANG; RM’s mafia boss avatar sends internet into frenzy
BTS has dropped a 29-second music video teaser for "2.0," a track from their new album ARIRANG on Tuesday.
Just days after releasing their highly anticipated album ARIRANG, BTS has unveiled a teaser for the music video of one of its tracks, “2.0” – and it has already sent the internet into a frenzy.
Released at midnight KST on April 1, the teaser offers a glimpse into “2.0,” one of the B-sides from the group’s record-breaking new album ARIRANG. The track is produced by Mike WiLL Made-It and Pluss, with lyrics penned by RM, j-hope, V, Jungkook, and Suga.
The 29-second clip opens with an elevator display at the first floor, where a group of men are seen arguing in a dimly lit hallway. As the elevator ascends to the second floor and the doors slide open, the BTS members appear in suits, styled like mobsters, and the scene shifts entirely.
A hush falls over the crowd as they catch sight of the well-dressed figures inside. The camera then settles on RM, rocking a slick 1970s hairstyle and aviators, holding the frame with a quiet, intimidating stillness. No one else’s face is shown.
Netizens react to the teaser
Fans were quick to respond. Comments flooded in calling RM “on another level,” with viewers noting the aura and sophistication the group brings without needing to say anything. The “mafia boss” comparisons came fast, as did the jokes, the memes, and the declarations that ARIRANG would be the album of the year.
A fan wrote, “This is not a comeback, this is a rebirth !!!” “I was not ready for this type of looks, they look sho hot,” commented another fan.
“Manifesting more MVs as the whole album is a master piece,” wrote another user.
The members have described “2.0” as being about their second chapter, the phase that comes after their individual military journeys and pre-enlistment solo careers. It is, in many ways, the group’s way of putting a name to where they are now.
Also Read: BTS lands seventh Billboard 200 No. 1 with ARIRANG, breaks decade-long group record
BTS comeback: What lies ahead
The teaser arrives at a moment when BTS seems to be doing everything at once. Alongside the ARIRANG rollout, the group has also confirmed the return of their beloved variety show, now rebranded as Run! BTS 2.0, with all seven members reuniting for the revamped format. The first episode is set to premiere on April 7, 2026.
In the Run! BTS 2.0 teaser, the members are seen brainstorming ideas for the show’s new format, discussing how to update it to reflect both the group’s evolution after military service and the shifting digital landscape since the last season aired in 2022.
Between a new album, a music video in the works, and a variety show on the way, BTS appears to be treating this comeback as more than a return. It feels like a reset, one they have been building toward for a while, and the “2.0” teaser might be the clearest visual statement of that yet. The release date of the full music video is not out yet.
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