BTS adds double achievement: Hanteo award win and historic Instagram milestone

BTS continues rewriting the rules of global stardom, securing two major milestones this week that underscore their unmatched position in the music industry.

The septet won the Global Popular Artist award at the Hanteo Music Awards 2025, a data-driven recognition that reflects their sustained international impact. Simultaneously, their official Instagram account crossed 78 million followers, making BTS the first and only musical group to achieve this number on the platform.

These achievements arrive at a perfect time, with the group reunited after completing military service and a comeback scheduled for March 2026.

The Hanteo Music Awards determine winners through concrete numbers, album sales, streaming data, and verified fan engagement collected via Hanteo Chart. The Global Popular Artist category specifically measures how artistes perform across international markets, not just in their home country.