BTS comeback on Netflix: Everything we know about the live concert and documentary to stream in March
BTS is back with a global comeback. Their comeback concert will stream live live from Seoul’s Gwanghwamun plaza on Netflix March 21, followed by the documentary BTS: The Return on March 27.
BTS is back, and fans across the globe can witness it live. The K-pop sensation will reunite for BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG at Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun plaza on March 21 at 8 PM KST (5 PM IST), streaming exclusively on Netflix. The performance marks their first global stage appearance since completing South Korea’s mandatory military service. Fans around the world will tune in as RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook reunite to celebrate their fifth studio album, ARIRANG, in what’s being hailed as the comeback of the decade.
BTS’ comeback concert
Directed by Hamish Hamilton, known for his work on the Super Bowl halftime shows, the concert promises a visually spectacular and emotionally charged event. Through Netflix’s partnership with HYBE, millions of fans worldwide will experience BTS performing live in real time—a milestone for both the band and the streaming platform, as it will be the first-ever global live broadcast from Korea.
Documentary on BTS comeback
But the excitement doesn’t stop there. On March 27, Netflix will premiere BTS: THE RETURN, a feature-length documentary offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at the making of ARIRANG. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Bao Nguyen (The Stringer, The Greatest Night in Pop) and produced by This Machine in collaboration with HYBE, the film follows BTS from Los Angeles as the seven members reunite creatively, reflecting on their journey from debutants in 2013 to global superstars.
“BTS: THE RETURN is an intimate, emotional, and often joyful portrait of resilience, brotherhood, and reinvention,” Netflix said in a statement. The documentary is set to capture quieter, introspective moments as the group navigates how to honor their past, embrace their growth, and move forward together—showing fans a side of BTS rarely seen on stage.
ARIRANG, BTS’s fifth studio album, explores the band’s roots and identity in a deeply reflective collection of music. Following the album release, BTS will embark on the ARIRANG World Tour (2026–2027), covering 82 shows across 34 regions, including Asia, North and Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. Fans can expect large-scale performances and a creative showcase of BTS at the peak of their artistry.
About BTS
Since their 2013 debut, BTS – short for Bangtan Sonyeondan, or “Beyond the Scene” – has become a global phenomenon. The seven-member group, comprising RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, is known for self-produced music, genre-spanning hits, and a deep connection with their fanbase, ARMY. Their influence extends beyond music, from multiple No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles to sold-out stadium tours worldwide, recognition including TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020, and impactful initiatives such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and UN ‘Speak Yourself’ speeches.
