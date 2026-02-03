BTS comeback on Netflix: Everything we know about the live concert and documentary to stream in March

BTS is back, and fans across the globe can witness it live. The K-pop sensation will reunite for BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG at Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun plaza on March 21 at 8 PM KST (5 PM IST), streaming exclusively on Netflix. The performance marks their first global stage appearance since completing South Korea’s mandatory military service. Fans around the world will tune in as RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook reunite to celebrate their fifth studio album, ARIRANG, in what’s being hailed as the comeback of the decade.

BTS’ comeback concert

Directed by Hamish Hamilton, known for his work on the Super Bowl halftime shows, the concert promises a visually spectacular and emotionally charged event. Through Netflix’s partnership with HYBE, millions of fans worldwide will experience BTS performing live in real time—a milestone for both the band and the streaming platform, as it will be the first-ever global live broadcast from Korea.