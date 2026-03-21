BTS Comeback Arirang Concert 2026 LIVE Updates: BTS returns to stage after long hiatus; 260,000 fans expected to attend in Seoul

BTS Comeback Arirang Concert 2026 LIVE Updates: The concert will stream live on Netflix from 4:30 pm IST. (Photo: Apple Music)

BTS Comeback 2026 Arirang Concert LIVE Updates: BTS is returning to the stage on Saturday for the first time in nearly four years, performing a comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square in the heart of Seoul before an expected crowd of up to 260,000 fans.

The concert, titled BTS The Comeback Live: ARIRANG, marks the first full-group performance since the band paused activities in 2022, when all seven members enlisted for South Korea’s mandatory military service. Suga was the last to complete his service in June 2025, paving the way for the group’s return as a complete unit.

Story continues below this ad The seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, announced their comeback in January 2026 and released their new album ARIRANG on Friday, March 20, one day before taking the stage at one of Seoul’s most historically significant public squares. Also Read: BTS shuts down Seoul with 260,000 fans expected for ARIRANG concert; 3.9 million copies sold since release Authorities expect the crowd to stretch over a kilometre from the main stage to Sungnye Gate, in what would mark one of the largest public gatherings in the area since the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup. The concert is also notable for how it is being broadcast. BTS The Comeback Live: ARIRANG is streaming live exclusively on Netflix, the group’s first major collaboration with the platform, bringing the Seoul performance to a global audience in real time. Live Updates Mar 21, 2026 03:51 PM IST BTS Comeback Arirang Concert 2026 LIVE Updates: Jungkook expresses gratitude ahead of Gwanghwamun stage Jungkook shares a message on Weverse ahead of the performance, calling it an honour to stand on the special stage at Gwanghwamun, thanking ARMY who travelled from afar and the team behind the event. "We'll do our best on stage today! Let's all meet safely and have a fun and happy time," he posted. Mar 21, 2026 03:34 PM IST BTS Comeback Arirang Concert 2026 LIVE Updates: J-Hope urges fans to stay safe ahead of concert J-Hope of BTS shared an energetic message for ARMY, saying he can already feel their excitement, while strongly urging fans to stay safe, avoid pushing or dangerous behavior, and make use of the large screens instead of crowding the stage. “See you soon ARMY, I love you!” Mar 21, 2026 03:19 PM IST BTS Comeback Arirang Concert 2026 LIVE Updates: Suga pens heartfelt note for ARMY, promises strong performance ahead Ahead of their first concert since military enlistment, Suga took to Weverse to share a message: “Hello, everyone. We're working hard with the members to show you a good performance! I'd like to thank the staff who are working hard behind me and the staff who are taking care of my safety. For the ARMY who come to our concert, don't overdo it on the day and dress warmly since it's still chilly at night. I miss you. See you soon!”

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