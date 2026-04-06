BTS’ ARIRANG becomes the fastest album by a group to cross 1 billion streams on Spotify

BTS is back, and the numbers are making that impossible to ignore. The group’s album ARIRANG has crossed 1 billion streams on Spotify in just 16 days, setting a new record for the fastest album by a group and the fastest by any Asian act in the platform’s history.

ARIRANG marks BTS’ first full album in six years and their first since completing their mandatory South Korean military service. Released on March 20, the album wasted no time announcing its arrival.

The album opened with 110,005,265 streams on its first day, marking the biggest debut ever for a K-pop album and the largest single-day total of the year. That figure also ranks as the 12th highest streaming day in Spotify history. Spotify acknowledged the achievement directly via Instagram, writing that ARMY made ARIRANG “the most streamed K-Pop album in Spotify history and the most streamed album in a single day in 2026.”