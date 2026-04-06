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BTS’ ARIRANG becomes the fastest album by a group to cross 1 billion streams on Spotify
BTS' ARIRANG has crossed 1 billion streams on Spotify, setting a new record as the fastest album by a group and the fastest by any Asian act in the platform's history
BTS is back, and the numbers are making that impossible to ignore. The group’s album ARIRANG has crossed 1 billion streams on Spotify in just 16 days, setting a new record for the fastest album by a group and the fastest by any Asian act in the platform’s history.
ARIRANG marks BTS’ first full album in six years and their first since completing their mandatory South Korean military service. Released on March 20, the album wasted no time announcing its arrival.
The album opened with 110,005,265 streams on its first day, marking the biggest debut ever for a K-pop album and the largest single-day total of the year. That figure also ranks as the 12th highest streaming day in Spotify history. Spotify acknowledged the achievement directly via Instagram, writing that ARMY made ARIRANG “the most streamed K-Pop album in Spotify history and the most streamed album in a single day in 2026.”
The first-week momentum was equally striking. The project amassed 545,441,619 streams in its opening seven days, the biggest debut week of 2026 and the eighth-largest ever recorded on the platform. Crossing the 1 billion mark in just over two weeks places ARIRANG among an elite group of releases, with only a handful of albums reaching the milestone faster. Within the album, one track has stood apart from the rest.
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“Swim” has emerged as the clear standout, surpassing 175 million streams while holding No. 1 on the Daily Global Spotify Chart for 16 consecutive days since release. “Body to Body” has reached 93 million streams, followed by “Hooligan” at 75 million and “FYA” at 71 million. Meanwhile, “2.0” was released as the second official single alongside its music video, already surpassing 65 million streams within days of arrival.
The streaming record is only part of the larger story. All 14 tracks from the album occupied the top 14 spots on the Spotify Global Daily Top Songs chart simultaneously, a feat of chart saturation that few artistes in history have achieved.
The album’s dominance extended well beyond streaming. The album sold 3.98 million copies within its first 24 hours, surpassing one million in just 10 minutes and setting a new record for BTS’ first-week sales. By the end of the first week, it had moved 4.2 million copies, shattering the group’s own previous records.
The milestone arrives as the album enjoys its second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it the longest-running chart leader of the group’s career. While the album’s opening week was defined by massive physical sales and fan fervour, its second-week performance, earning 187,000 equivalent album units, suggests a reach that extends far beyond a dedicated core.
Also Read: ARIRANG explained: How BTS used a 130-year-old Korean folk song and a Hollywood star to signal their emotional return
Spotify data indicates that on the day of the album’s release, new listeners discovering the band surged by nearly seven hundred percent. That figure points to something important: ARIRANG is not just a fan event. It is pulling in audiences who had never engaged with BTS before.
The comeback has also given BTS’ back catalogue a significant boost. ARIRANG’s popularity has revitalized the group’s earlier music, bringing “Life Goes On” back into global circulation nearly five years after its debut. The song, which was the first pure Korean-language song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, has now crossed 1 billion streams on Spotify, marking the group’s sixth entry into the platform’s billion-stream club.
The BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG event at Gwanghwamun Square drew 18.4 million real-time viewers on Netflix, a digital audience that rivalled the 2026 Oscars. With a world tour on the horizon and the Netflix documentary BTS: The Return already out, the group’s return is shaping up to be one of the biggest cultural moments in music this year.