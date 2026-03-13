BTS Arirang trailer stuns fans with an emotional 1896 history lesson: ‘The red thread of fate’

BTS released an animated trailer today for their upcoming fifth studio album ARIRANG, and it is turning out to be far more than a typical comeback teaser. The clip, dropped on BANGTANTV across the group’s official social media channels, draws from a largely forgotten historical moment that dates back to 1896 and one of the earliest known audio recordings of a Korean folk song.

The trailer opens on a scene set in 1896, where seven young men gather around a phonograph as the melody of “Arirang” begins to play. The story then follows the characters as they board a ship, cross the Pacific Ocean, and record the song in a foreign country for local audiences. The final moments bring the story to the present, with BTS on a concert stage performing in front of a crowd lit by purple light, the color long associated with the group and its fanbase.

Before the animation begins, a disclaimer explains the historical foundation. The video is inspired by a Washington Post article from May 8, 1896 titled Seven Koreans at Howard, which documented seven young Korean students studying in the United States. Historical records indicate that some of those students later produced what are believed to be the earliest known audio recordings of Koreans in Washington, D.C., on July 24 of the same year, which also captured the first-known audio version of “Arirang.” Big Hit Music has clarified that the trailer represents a creative interpretation of that history, not a strict documentary retelling.

A red string appears in the trailer, marking the transition from the Howard students in 1896 to BTS on stage during a concert in 2013, the year the group debuted. In Korean cultural symbolism, the red string is commonly associated with the concept of the red thread of fate, and fans have long used it as a symbol of the bond between the seven members and their connection with listeners.

Big Hit Music said the goal was straightforward. “We wanted to share the story behind ‘Arirang’ with those who may not be familiar with the song,” the label said. “We hope more people will look up its lyrics and connect with the uniquely Korean emotions embedded in the music.”

The phrase “What is your love song?” is not new to the album’s promotional cycle. It first appeared on billboards in London near Waterloo Station, Tower Bridge, and the Westfield Centre just before Valentine’s Day. The campaign then spread to Seoul and New York, with billboards appearing at Seongsu Station, East Village, SoHo, and Brooklyn, all carrying the same question. The campaign was officially confirmed as part of the *ARIRANG* album promotion when a rose-covered art wall installation at COEX in Seoul, and similar setups in Los Angeles and London, revealed the BTS logo once visitors removed the flowers.

Big Hit Music described a “love song” as something that can be a memory, a source of comfort, or a form of strength, and said the campaign was meant to prompt people to think about the song that holds personal meaning for them.

Alongside the trailer, BTS also released their first official group photo for the album, showing all seven members in suits that echo the look of the animated figures in the trailer.

ARIRANG is the group’s first album in over three years, following a hiatus during which each member completed their mandatory military service. The album is scheduled for release on March 20, 2026. The following day, BTS will perform at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul for BTS Comeback Live: ARIRANG, which will be livestreamed exclusively on Netflix.

For many fans, the trailer has given concrete shape to theories that were circulating since the album’s name was first announced. The parallel between seven Korean students carrying their culture overseas more than a century ago and seven Korean artists doing the same today on a global stage has struck a chord well beyond the usual fandom conversation. Whether the full album sustains that weight is something listeners will find out in a week.