BTS Comeback ARIRANG Album OUT: K-Pop idols make splash with Swim, read all details here

BTS Arirang Album: Three years, nine months, and a mandatory military service later, BTS is back. The group released their fifth full-length album, ARIRANG, on Friday at 1 PM KST, along with the official music video for its title track, “Swim.”

BTS comeback album Arirang

For the millions of ARMY members who have been counting down since the last member completed his service, the wait is finally over.ARIRANG is BTS at their most honest. The album is rooted in who they are, seven members who have spent years turning their personal stories into music that people across the world have found themselves in. The lead single, “SWIM,” centers on the resolve to keep swimming onward through life’s many tides, RM is credited on every track excluding the interlude, while SUGA and j-hope contributed to multiple tracks, including “Body to Body,” “Merry Go Round,” and “NORMAL.” Jimin participated in “they don’t know ’bout us” and “Into the Sun,” while V contributed to “2.0” and “Into the Sun.” Jung Kook also played a key role in the creation of four tracks, including “Hooligan.”