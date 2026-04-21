Blackpink’s Jisoo denies ties to brother accused of sexual assault; agency issues statment

Days after reports emerged that South Korean singer-songwriter Jisoo’s brother is under police scrutiny for alleged sexual assault, her agency, Blissoo, has stepped forward to categorically deny any connection with the man in question. A leading member of the girl group Blackpink, Jisoo (née Kim Ji-soo) ranks among the best-selling female Korean soloists in Circle Chart history.

Recently, reports surfaced that a man in his 30s had been arrested on April 15 on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female streamer at his home in Seoul. He is believed to be Jisoo’s elder brother and also shares the surname “Kim.” However, Blissoo has denied the claims. “The case is entirely unrelated to the artiste and the agency,” Blissoo’s legal representative said in a statement.

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Jisoo’s agency issues statement

They added, “The matter currently being raised has no connection whatsoever to the artiste or Blissoo, and much of the information being spread online consists of unconfirmed speculation or clearly false claims.” The legal representative further noted that Jisoo has been living apart from her family for a long time.

Having begun her trainee life at an early age, the attorney stated that she has had no involvement in or knowledge of her brother’s private affairs. The agency also refuted allegations that the accused has connections to Blissoo, attesting that he holds no legal or business ties to the company.

What is the case against Jisoo’s ‘brother’?

According to The Straits Times, the allegations against him include forcible molestation that he purportedly committed after inviting the survivor to his residence. Although he has admitted to knowing the survivor, the accused denied using force. He is also reportedly facing separate allegations of domestic violence against his wife, compounding his troubles.

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Meanwhile, the survivor in the case has also stepped forward, indirectly requesting that people not target Jisoo for her brother’s crimes. “He’s the one who did wrong, so I hope people won’t direct any of that towards his family,” the survivor wrote on social media, Koreaboo reported.

Amid all this, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office dismissed the arrest warrant requested by the police for the accused due to insufficient substantiation of the charges. While the accused claimed that “there was physical contact by mutual consent,” the survivor’s lawyer maintained that “he forcibly restrained her and attempted sexual assault.”

Disclaimer: The information in this report is based on evolving legal proceedings and social media statements that have not been independently verified. This coverage is intended for informational purposes and does not constitute a legal judgment or a definitive statement on the parties involved.