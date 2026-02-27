BLACKPINK drop high-energy ‘GO’ music video from their mini-album Deadline. Watch

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa return as a group after nearly four years with their third mini-album DEADLINE and title track 'GO'

BLACKPINK dropped the music video of their highly anticipated track “GO” on Friday, as part of their third Korean mini-album Deadline, released under YG Entertainment. The five-track EP marks the group’s first full project together since Born Pink in 2022.

“GO” made noise even before its official release. The music video teaser, which dropped earlier this week, gave fans a cinematic, space-themed visual world, cosmic landscapes, dramatic choreography, and a tension-heavy musical backdrop that felt closer to a film trailer than a typical K-pop teaser. The song title was also revealed in multiple languages including Korean, Spanish, Thai, Chinese, Japanese, and Hindi, where it was titled Chalo, a small detail that underlines just how deliberately global this comeback has been positioned.