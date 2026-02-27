Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
BLACKPINK drop high-energy ‘GO’ music video from their mini-album Deadline. Watch
After nearly three and a half years, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa return as a group for their third Korean mini-album Deadline.
BLACKPINK dropped the music video of their highly anticipated track “GO” on Friday, as part of their third Korean mini-album Deadline, released under YG Entertainment. The five-track EP marks the group’s first full project together since Born Pink in 2022.
“GO” made noise even before its official release. The music video teaser, which dropped earlier this week, gave fans a cinematic, space-themed visual world, cosmic landscapes, dramatic choreography, and a tension-heavy musical backdrop that felt closer to a film trailer than a typical K-pop teaser. The song title was also revealed in multiple languages including Korean, Spanish, Thai, Chinese, Japanese, and Hindi, where it was titled Chalo, a small detail that underlines just how deliberately global this comeback has been positioned.
The EP carries five tracks in total. Alongside “GO”, the album includes the pre-release single “Jump”, which came out in July 2025 and debuted at number one on the Billboard Global 200, becoming the group’s third chart-topper on that listing. It also peaked at number 28 on the US Billboard Hot 100, marking the group’s tenth entry on that chart. The remaining tracks are “Me and My”, “Champion”, and “Fxxxboy”. YG Entertainment has described the album as capturing what they call “irreversible peak moments”, a fitting description for a group returning at the height of their global standing.
“GO” is produced in collaboration with French DJ and producer David Guetta, the first time BLACKPINK has worked with him since “Lovesick Girls” in 2020. The track carries a dancefloor-driven energy, leaning into the momentum that “Jump” built over the past year.
The comeback has been accompanied by a wave of institutional recognition that few music acts receive. BLACKPINK has partnered with the National Museum of Korea on a special ‘NMK X BLACKPINK’ project running from February 27 to March 8, supported by Spotify. The collaboration includes pink lighting on the exterior of the museum and audio guides for selected artifacts recorded by the members themselves, a genuinely unusual crossover between pop culture and cultural heritage.
The physical editions of DEADLINE reportedly sold out in 25 minutes during pre-orders, and BLACKPINK’s official YouTube channel recently crossed 100 million subscribers, the first artiste in the world to reach that milestone.
The DEADLINE World Tour, which began in July 2025 and wrapped in January 2026, further laid the groundwork for the album release. The all-stadium tour spanned 33 shows across 16 cities, with additional dates added in New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, Singapore, and Hong Kong due to overwhelming demand.
