Big Hit Music denies plagiarism claims against BTS’ ‘Swim’, promises legal response

BTS‘ agency, Big Hit Music, has pushed back against accusations that “Swim,” the lead single from the group’s fifth studio album Arirang, copies a song written by relatively unknown American songwriters. The label dismissed the accusations as one-sided and said it plans to pursue a robust legal defense.

According to Billboard, songwriters Steve Cooper, John Sandler, and Graylyn Johnson recently filed suit, arguing that “Swim” bears substantial resemblance to a demo they had written under the same title.

The lawsuit names HYBE, its U.S. subsidiary HYBE America, and Big Hit Music as defendants, along with several songwriters credited on “Swim,” including Ryan Tedder, best known as a member of OneRepublic. Notably, while BTS member RM is credited as a co-writer of the track, Billboard reported that neither he nor any other BTS member was included as a defendant in the filing.