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As thousands gather in front of BTS’s Peru hotel, RM asks Army for ‘more mature relationship’
BTS leader RM has posted a message on Weverse asking fans to stop congregating outside the group's hotels during their ongoing Latin America tour, saying the noise is preventing members and staff from sleeping and is causing "great inconvenience" to other hotel guests
BTS leader RM has addressed fans directly on Weverse, the group’s official communication platform, requesting them to stop gathering outside the hotels where the members are staying during their ongoing Latin America tour. In a message posted from Lima, Peru, RM said the noise from fans stationed outside the hotel is making it impossible for the members and staff to sleep and is disrupting other guests at the same property.
“Hello, Latin America, we are now in Peru. It’s my first time coming to Peru, so I’m really excited and happy,” RM wrote.
He said the problem began in Colombia, the previous stop on the tour, and has continued into Peru. “Right now, because of the people who stay stationed in front of our hotel all day long, the members and staff are having a really tough time. It’s so noisy that it’s reaching all the way inside the rooms, and no one has been able to get a good night’s sleep,” he wrote. “On top of that, we’re causing a huge nuisance to the other guests staying at the same hotel,”
안녕하세요 라틴 아메리카의 여러분, 저희는 지금 페루에 와 있습니다. 인생 처음으로 페루에 오는 거라, 너무 설레고 기쁜 마음인데요 !
지금 저희가 묵는 호텔 앞에 종일 내내 상주하시는 분들 때문에 멤버들과 스탭들이 굉장히 힘들어합니다. 객실 안까지 시끄러워서 다들 잠도 잘 자지 못하고 있어요. 뿐만 아니라 같은 호텔에 투숙하는 투숙객 분들께도 저희가 굉장한 민폐가 되고 있습니다. 반갑게 환영해주시는 마음과 열정은 감사하지만, 저희가 충분히 쉬고 수면을 취하지 못하면 여러분과 함께하는 공연에 지장이 가게 됩니다.
그러니 부디, 리마뿐만 아니라 앞으로 가는 칠레, 브라질, 아르헨티나, 또 후의 아시아의 여러 나라들에서도 호텔 앞에 계속 계시지 말아주셨으면 합니다. 부탁드립니다.
세상에서 가장 멋진 팬들인 아미분들이라면 이해해주시고, 또 그러지 않으실 거라고 믿고 있겠습니다. 보다 서로가 성숙하고 자랑스러운 관계가 될 수 있었으면 좋겠어요. 저희는 오늘 공연도 최선을 다해볼게요.
항상 감사하고 사랑합니다.
Los amo.
— RM (@01rkive) October 8, 2026
Why the crowd in Lima was so large
The situation in Peru appears to have been compounded by a specific event that amplified the crowd beyond the usual hotel gathering. According to multiple fan accounts on X, Peruvian ARMY had organised a BTS-dedicated drone show in front of the Larcomar shopping centre in Lima’s Miraflores district. The event had been announced weeks in advance and was planned as a fan tribute to the group during their first visit to Peru.
Coincidently, the area where the drone show was scheduled is located right next to the hotel where BTS is staying. The proximity meant that thousands of fans who had come to watch the drone show, not necessarily to crowd the hotel, were nevertheless concentrated in the immediate vicinity of the group’s accommodation.
The drone show coincided with a national public holiday in Peru, meaning significantly more people were free to attend than would have been on a regular weekday.
Basically, #Peru 🇵🇪 army’s organised a #BTS dedicated drone show in front of Larcomar shopping centre
Unfortunately, the area where the show was planned is right next to the hotel #BTS is staying at ❗️
This is why there is a MASSIVE crowd near the hotel – for the event. The drone show was also announced weeks in advance and since today is a national public holiday in 🇵🇪 many people are present 🙏🤕
— khloe⁷ (@younjungllit) October 9, 2026
‘A more mature relationship’
RM was careful to acknowledge the fans’ enthusiasm before making his request. “We are truly grateful for your warm welcome and enthusiasm, but if we do not get enough rest and sleep, it will affect the performances we are able to present to you,” he wrote.
He then extended the request beyond Peru to every remaining stop on the tour. “Please, I hope you won’t remain in front of the hotel, not only in Lima but also in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and the many other Asian countries ahead,” he wrote. “I hope ARMYs, the coolest fans in the world, will understand, and I believe and hope they will. I hope we can become a more mature relationship,” he wrote.
The Latin America tour context
BTS is currently on their Latin America leg of what is their first major world tour since the group’s members completed their mandatory South Korean military service. The tour, which has been one of the highest-grossing concert events of 2026 globally, has drawn massive crowds across every stop, with sold-out stadiums and tens of thousands of fans gathering outside venues, airports and hotels.
Also Read: BTS’ Kim Taehyung reveals losing 70% hearing in one ear: ‘Struggling for 2.5 years’
He closed the message with warmth, as he typically does. “I’ll do my best in today’s performance and in the future as well. Thank you and love you, always. Los amo,” he wrote, signing off in Spanish for his Latin American audience.
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