As thousands gather in front of BTS’s Peru hotel, RM asks Army for ‘more mature relationship’

BTS leader RM has addressed fans directly on Weverse, the group’s official communication platform, requesting them to stop gathering outside the hotels where the members are staying during their ongoing Latin America tour. In a message posted from Lima, Peru, RM said the noise from fans stationed outside the hotel is making it impossible for the members and staff to sleep and is disrupting other guests at the same property.

“Hello, Latin America, we are now in Peru. It’s my first time coming to Peru, so I’m really excited and happy,” RM wrote.

He said the problem began in Colombia, the previous stop on the tour, and has continued into Peru. “Right now, because of the people who stay stationed in front of our hotel all day long, the members and staff are having a really tough time. It’s so noisy that it’s reaching all the way inside the rooms, and no one has been able to get a good night’s sleep,” he wrote. “On top of that, we’re causing a huge nuisance to the other guests staying at the same hotel,”