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2026 MAMA Awards nominees: BIGBANG, BTS, BLACKPINK and aespa lead nominations
MAMA Awards 2026 nominees and how to vote: BIGBANG leads with 8 nominations, followed by BTS with 7.
MAMA Awards 2026: With just over a month to go until the highly anticipated MAMA Awards 2026, entertainment company CJ ENM, which organises the grand event, has unveiled the nominations. Widely regarded as one of the biggest Asian music award ceremonies, the MAMA Awards 2026 will see today’s chart-topping groups taking on legacy acts, with an impressive lineup of solo stars.
MAMA Awards nominee list
South Korean boy band BIGBANG and its members lead this year’s race with a whopping eight nominations, while BTS follows close behind with seven. Both BIGBANG and BTS have been nominated in the Best Male Group category, while Taeyang of BIGBANG has been nominated in the Best Male Artist category. BLACKPINK and aespa are among the nominees for the MAMA Awards 2026 for Best Female Group.
How to vote for 2026 MAMA Awards
The list of nominees was revealed on Monday, October 12, and the first round of fan voting opened immediately afterwards. According to Soompi, voting in the Fans’ Choice Male and Fans’ Choice Female categories will feature two rounds, with votes cast on Mnet Plus platform accounting for 90 per cent of the total and those polled via X (formerly Twitter) making up the remaining 10 per cent in both rounds.
The first round of voting for the Fans’ Choice categories will end on October 22 at 11.59 pm (KST). The 20 artistes selected from the pre-vote for each of the two categories will then move on to the next round of voting, which will start at 6 pm (KST) on October 28 and end at 11.59 pm on November 18. The organisers have also shared a detailed social media post explaining how to cast votes via X.
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When and where to watch MAMA Awards 2026
The MAMA Awards 2026 will take place on November 20 and 21 at the Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan. According to Forbes, this is the third time the stadium is serving as the venue for the iconic award ceremony. The Kyocera Dome Osaka hosted the event in 2022 and 2024 as well. The MAMA Awards 2026 will stream live worldwide on CJ ENM’s Mnet Plus platform.
Check out full list of MAMA Awards 2026 nominees below:
Best New Artist
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
AND2BLE
EVAN
H//PE Princess
hrtz.wav
LNGSHOT
MODYSSEY
OURBIRTHDAY
TUIDE
UNCHILD
Best Male Artist
Doh Kyung Soo (D.O. of EXO)
Taeyang of BIGBANG
Taeyong of NCT
Yeonjun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Young K of DAY6
Best Female Artist
Hwasa of MAMAMOO
Irene of Red Velvet
Soyeon of i-dle
Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation
YENA
Best Male Group
ATEEZ
BIGBANG
BTS
CORTIS
ENHYPEN
NCT WISH
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Best Female Group
aespa
BABYMONSTER
BLACKPINK
Hearts2Hearts
ILLIT
IVE
LE SSERAFIM
NMIXX
Best Vocal Performance Solo
Hwasa of MAMAMOO – “Good Goodbye”
IU – “Unknown Planet”
Jennie of BLACKPINK – “Less than a Lover”
Roy Kim – “No Words Can Say”
WOODZ – “CINEMA”
Best Vocal Performance Group
AKMU – “Paradise of Rumors”
BTS – “SWIM”
Davichi – “TIME CAPSULE”
DxS (SEVENTEEN) – “Blue”
MAMAMOO – “4 Flowers”
Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance
BIG Naughty – “Nostalgia”
HAON – “Yarrr”
NOWIMYOUNG – “KOLOK COLOK”
TREASURE – “IF I”
ZICO & Lilas of YOASOBI – “DUET”
Best OST
Kim Min Seok of MeloMance – “Love Language” (Can This Love Be Translated? OST)
Migak Boys – “My Flavor” (The Legend of Kitchen Soldier OST)
Sung Si Kyung – “Anytime anyhow” (Surely Tomorrow OST)
Suzy – “A Day” (EXchange 4 OST)
Young K of DAY6 – “Season of Us” (My Royal Nemesis OST)
Best Music Video
BIGBANG – “BiiiG”
BTS – “2.0”
Hwasa of MAMAMOO – “Good Goodbye”
i-dle – “Mono (Feat. skaiwater)”
MEOVV – “DDI RO RI”
Best Collaboration
aespa – “WDA (Whole Different Animal) [feat. G-Dragon of BIGBANG]”
Dayoung of WJSN & Jay Park – “FLIRTY”
LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope of BTS)”
LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT & KATSEYE – “ICONIC BY MISTAKE”
Parc Jae Jung & Sullyoon of NMIXX – “Always”
Best Band Performance
Silica Gel – “BIG VOID”
JANNABI – “Just Kids”
LUCY – “All Ages”
QWER – “CEREMONY”
Xdinary Heroes – “Voyager”
Best Choreography
ATEEZ – “BAD”
CORTIS – “REDRED”
ILLIT – “It’s Me”
IVE – “BANG BANG”
YENA – “Catch Catch”
Best Dance Performance Male Solo
ONEW of SHINee – “TOUGH LOVE”
Taemin of SHINee – “FLOAT”
Taeyang of BIGBANG – “LIVE FAST DIE SLOW”
Taeyong of NCT – “WYLD”
Yeonjun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Ice Cream”
Best Dance Performance Female Solo
BIBI – “BUMPA”
Dayoung of WJSN – “What’s a girl to do”
Soyeon of i-dle – “I’m gonna TOESA”
YENA – “Catch Catch”
Yuna of ITZY – “Ice Cream”
Best Dance Performance Male Group
ATEEZ – “BAD”
BIGBANG – “BiiiG”
BOYNEXTDOOR – “Hollywood Action”
CORTIS – “REDRED”
RIIZE – “Do your dance”
Stray Kids – “This & That”
TWS – “OVERDRIVE”
ZEROBASEONE – “TOP 5”
Best Dance Performance Female Group
aespa – “LEMONADE”
Hearts2Hearts – “RUDE!”
I.O.I – “Suddenly”
ILLIT – “It’s Me”
IVE – “BANG BANG”
KiiiKiii – “404 (New Era)”
LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope of BTS)”
NMIXX – “Blue Valentine”
Artist of the Year (Nominees for the artist categories are automatically nominated)
aespa
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
AND2BLE
ATEEZ
BABYMONSTER
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTS
CORTIS
Doh Kyung Soo (D.O. of EXO)
ENHYPEN
EVAN
H//PE Princess
Hearts2Hearts
hrtz.wav
Hwasa of MAMAMOO
ILLIT
Irene of Red Velvet
IVE
LE SSERAFIM
LNGSHOT
MODYSSEY
NCT WISH
NMIXX
OURBIRTHDAY
Soyeon of i-dle
Stray Kids
Taeyang of BIGBANG
Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation
Taeyong of NCT
TUIDE
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
UNCHILD
YENA
Yeonjun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Young K of DAY6
Song of the Year (A “Best Song Top 10” will be revealed at a later date for the 2026 Song of the Year nominees)
TBA
Album of the Year (Only albums that sold more than 1 million copies are eligible)
&TEAM – Mark on Me
aespa – LEMONADE
ALPHA DRIVE ONE – EUPHORIA
ATEEZ – GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5
BLACKPINK – DEADLINE
BOYNEXTDOOR – The Action
BTS – ARIRANG
CORTIS – GREENGREEN
ENHYPEN – THE SIN : VANISH
EXO – REVERXE
IVE – REVIVE+
NCT DREAM – Beat It Up
NCT WISH – Ode to Love
PLAVE – Caligo Pt.2
RIIZE – II
Stray Kids – THIS & THAT
TWS – NO TRAGEDY
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – 7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns
Fans’ Choice Male
&TEAM
82MAJOR
8TURN
AEN
AHOF
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
AND2BLE
ATEEZ
AxMxP
B1A4
BIGBANG
BOYNEXTDOOR
BTS
CLOSE YOUR EYES
CNBLUE
CORTIS
CRAVITY
DAY6
ENHYPEN
EVAN
EVNNE
EXO
FLARE U
hrtz.wav
HUI
IDID
JANNABI
Jay Park
KickFlip
LNGSHOT
NCT 127
NCT DREAM
NCT WISH
NEXZ
NouerA
Park Ji Hoon
PLAVE
RIIZE
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
Stray Kids
Super Junior
TREASURE
TWS
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
WOODZ
XLOV
XODIAC
ZEROBASEONE
ZICO
Fans’ Choice Female
aespa
AKMU
ALLDAY PROJECT
Apink
APOKI
ARTMS
AtHeart
Baby DONT Cry
BABYMONSTER
BIBI
Billlie
BLACKPINK
Chuu
CSR
DAVICHI
Dayoung of WJSN
dodree
EJel
FIFTY FIFTY
fromis_9
HANRORO
Hearts2Hearts
i-dle
I.O.I
ILLIT
ITZY
IVE
izna
Kep1er
KiiiKiii
KISS OF LIFE
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Young Ji
MAMAMOO
MEOVV
Mimi of Oh My Girl
NMIXX
Red Velvet
RESCENE
Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation
TUIDE
TWICE
UNIS
VVUP
X:IN
Yena
Yoon Mi Rae
Yoona of Girls’ Generation
Younha
Yuju
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