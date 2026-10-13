2026 MAMA Awards nominees: BIGBANG, BTS, BLACKPINK and aespa lead nominations

MAMA Awards 2026: With just over a month to go until the highly anticipated MAMA Awards 2026, entertainment company CJ ENM, which organises the grand event, has unveiled the nominations. Widely regarded as one of the biggest Asian music award ceremonies, the MAMA Awards 2026 will see today’s chart-topping groups taking on legacy acts, with an impressive lineup of solo stars.

South Korean boy band BIGBANG and its members lead this year’s race with a whopping eight nominations, while BTS follows close behind with seven. Both BIGBANG and BTS have been nominated in the Best Male Group category, while Taeyang of BIGBANG has been nominated in the Best Male Artist category. BLACKPINK and aespa are among the nominees for the MAMA Awards 2026 for Best Female Group.

How to vote for 2026 MAMA Awards

The list of nominees was revealed on Monday, October 12, and the first round of fan voting opened immediately afterwards. According to Soompi, voting in the Fans’ Choice Male and Fans’ Choice Female categories will feature two rounds, with votes cast on Mnet Plus platform accounting for 90 per cent of the total and those polled via X (formerly Twitter) making up the remaining 10 per cent in both rounds.

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The first round of voting for the Fans’ Choice categories will end on October 22 at 11.59 pm (KST). The 20 artistes selected from the pre-vote for each of the two categories will then move on to the next round of voting, which will start at 6 pm (KST) on October 28 and end at 11.59 pm on November 18. The organisers have also shared a detailed social media post explaining how to cast votes via X.

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When and where to watch MAMA Awards 2026

The MAMA Awards 2026 will take place on November 20 and 21 at the Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan. According to Forbes, this is the third time the stadium is serving as the venue for the iconic award ceremony. The Kyocera Dome Osaka hosted the event in 2022 and 2024 as well. The MAMA Awards 2026 will stream live worldwide on CJ ENM’s Mnet Plus platform.

Check out full list of MAMA Awards 2026 nominees below:

Best New Artist

ALPHA DRIVE ONE

AND2BLE

EVAN

H//PE Princess

hrtz.wav

LNGSHOT

MODYSSEY

OURBIRTHDAY

TUIDE

UNCHILD

Best Male Artist

Doh Kyung Soo (D.O. of EXO)

Taeyang of BIGBANG

Taeyong of NCT

Yeonjun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Young K of DAY6

Best Female Artist

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Hwasa of MAMAMOO

Irene of Red Velvet

Soyeon of i-dle

Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation

YENA

Best Male Group

ATEEZ

BIGBANG

BTS

CORTIS

ENHYPEN

NCT WISH

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Female Group

aespa

BABYMONSTER

BLACKPINK

Hearts2Hearts

ILLIT

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

NMIXX

Best Vocal Performance Solo

Hwasa of MAMAMOO – “Good Goodbye”

IU – “Unknown Planet”

Jennie of BLACKPINK – “Less than a Lover”

Roy Kim – “No Words Can Say”

WOODZ – “CINEMA”

Best Vocal Performance Group

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AKMU – “Paradise of Rumors”

BTS – “SWIM”

Davichi – “TIME CAPSULE”

DxS (SEVENTEEN) – “Blue”

MAMAMOO – “4 Flowers”

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance

BIG Naughty – “Nostalgia”

HAON – “Yarrr”

NOWIMYOUNG – “KOLOK COLOK”

TREASURE – “IF I”

ZICO & Lilas of YOASOBI – “DUET”

Best OST

Kim Min Seok of MeloMance – “Love Language” (Can This Love Be Translated? OST)

Migak Boys – “My Flavor” (The Legend of Kitchen Soldier OST)

Sung Si Kyung – “Anytime anyhow” (Surely Tomorrow OST)

Suzy – “A Day” (EXchange 4 OST)

Young K of DAY6 – “Season of Us” (My Royal Nemesis OST)

Best Music Video

BIGBANG – “BiiiG”

BTS – “2.0”

Hwasa of MAMAMOO – “Good Goodbye”

i-dle – “Mono (Feat. skaiwater)”

MEOVV – “DDI RO RI”

Best Collaboration

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aespa – “WDA (Whole Different Animal) [feat. G-Dragon of BIGBANG]”

Dayoung of WJSN & Jay Park – “FLIRTY”

LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope of BTS)”

LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT & KATSEYE – “ICONIC BY MISTAKE”

Parc Jae Jung & Sullyoon of NMIXX – “Always”

Best Band Performance

Silica Gel – “BIG VOID”

JANNABI – “Just Kids”

LUCY – “All Ages”

QWER – “CEREMONY”

Xdinary Heroes – “Voyager”

Best Choreography

ATEEZ – “BAD”

CORTIS – “REDRED”

ILLIT – “It’s Me”

IVE – “BANG BANG”

YENA – “Catch Catch”

Best Dance Performance Male Solo

ONEW of SHINee – “TOUGH LOVE”

Taemin of SHINee – “FLOAT”

Taeyang of BIGBANG – “LIVE FAST DIE SLOW”

Taeyong of NCT – “WYLD”

Yeonjun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Ice Cream”

Best Dance Performance Female Solo

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BIBI – “BUMPA”

Dayoung of WJSN – “What’s a girl to do”

Soyeon of i-dle – “I’m gonna TOESA”

YENA – “Catch Catch”

Yuna of ITZY – “Ice Cream”

Best Dance Performance Male Group

ATEEZ – “BAD”

BIGBANG – “BiiiG”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “Hollywood Action”

CORTIS – “REDRED”

RIIZE – “Do your dance”

Stray Kids – “This & That”

TWS – “OVERDRIVE”

ZEROBASEONE – “TOP 5”

Best Dance Performance Female Group

aespa – “LEMONADE”

Hearts2Hearts – “RUDE!”

I.O.I – “Suddenly”

ILLIT – “It’s Me”

IVE – “BANG BANG”

KiiiKiii – “404 (New Era)”

LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope of BTS)”

NMIXX – “Blue Valentine”

Artist of the Year (Nominees for the artist categories are automatically nominated)

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aespa

ALPHA DRIVE ONE

AND2BLE

ATEEZ

BABYMONSTER

BIGBANG

BLACKPINK

BTS

CORTIS

Doh Kyung Soo (D.O. of EXO)

ENHYPEN

EVAN

H//PE Princess

Hearts2Hearts

hrtz.wav

Hwasa of MAMAMOO

ILLIT

Irene of Red Velvet

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

LNGSHOT

MODYSSEY

NCT WISH

NMIXX

OURBIRTHDAY

Soyeon of i-dle

Stray Kids

Taeyang of BIGBANG

Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation

Taeyong of NCT

TUIDE

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

UNCHILD

YENA

Yeonjun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Young K of DAY6

Song of the Year (A “Best Song Top 10” will be revealed at a later date for the 2026 Song of the Year nominees)

TBA

Album of the Year (Only albums that sold more than 1 million copies are eligible)

&TEAM – Mark on Me

aespa – LEMONADE

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – EUPHORIA

ATEEZ – GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5

BLACKPINK – DEADLINE

BOYNEXTDOOR – The Action

BTS – ARIRANG

CORTIS – GREENGREEN

ENHYPEN – THE SIN : VANISH

EXO – REVERXE

IVE – REVIVE+

NCT DREAM – Beat It Up

NCT WISH – Ode to Love

PLAVE – Caligo Pt.2

RIIZE – II

Stray Kids – THIS & THAT

TWS – NO TRAGEDY

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – 7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns

Fans’ Choice Male

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&TEAM

82MAJOR

8TURN

AEN

AHOF

ALPHA DRIVE ONE

AND2BLE

ATEEZ

AxMxP

B1A4

BIGBANG

BOYNEXTDOOR

BTS

CLOSE YOUR EYES

CNBLUE

CORTIS

CRAVITY

DAY6

ENHYPEN

EVAN

EVNNE

EXO

FLARE U

hrtz.wav

HUI

IDID

JANNABI

Jay Park

KickFlip

LNGSHOT

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

NCT WISH

NEXZ

NouerA

Park Ji Hoon

PLAVE

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

SHINee

Stray Kids

Super Junior

TREASURE

TWS

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

WOODZ

XLOV

XODIAC

ZEROBASEONE

ZICO

Fans’ Choice Female

aespa

AKMU

ALLDAY PROJECT

Apink

APOKI

ARTMS

AtHeart

Baby DONT Cry

BABYMONSTER

BIBI

Billlie

BLACKPINK

Chuu

CSR

DAVICHI

Dayoung of WJSN

dodree

EJel

FIFTY FIFTY

fromis_9

HANRORO

Hearts2Hearts

i-dle

I.O.I

ILLIT

ITZY

IVE

izna

Kep1er

KiiiKiii

KISS OF LIFE

LE SSERAFIM

Lee Young Ji

MAMAMOO

MEOVV

Mimi of Oh My Girl

NMIXX

Red Velvet

RESCENE

Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation

TUIDE

TWICE

UNIS

VVUP

X:IN

Yena

Yoon Mi Rae

Yoona of Girls’ Generation

Younha

Yuju