Kim Go-eun’s agency shuts down dating rumours with soccer star Son Heung-min: ‘They have never met’

South Korean star Kim Go-eun’s agency has firmly shut down the rumours surrounding her and football star Son Heung Min, saying that the two have never met. Recently, there was a flux of speculation alleging that a private Instagram account that Kim Go-eun is following is supposedly Son Heung Min’s private account. There was much discussion that Kim Go-eun’s Instagram Stories showed support for Korea in the World Cup, and fans noted that the head of Kim Go-eun’s agency is following Son Heung Min and his team Tottenham Hotspur on Instagram.

Kim Go-eun’s agency commented in a statement, “The dating rumors are not true,” and added, “The two have never met. [Kim Go Eun] is always a supporter as a [Korean] citizen and especially during the World Cup season.”

Moreover, South Korean star Jang Hui Ryoung shared a screenshot of the private account and revealed that the account is actually hers. She wrote, “This is my private account. Please stop trying to hack it.”

South Korean actor Kim Go-eun is considered one of the most prolific actors in the country and is known for her versatility in shows such as Guardian: The Lonely And Great God, King: The Eternal Monarch, and the more recent, Little Women. She is currently gearing up for the premiere of her film Hero, which will release in theatres on December 21.