Kiccha Sudeep says his ‘process’ to direct Salman Khan started last year

Updated: July 28, 2022 5:40:50 pm
Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep has revealed that he has a script ready for actor Salman Khan and has been working on it since last year. Sudeep has revealed his intention in 2021 to direct the superstar, but there was discussion around it post that.
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sudeep has now given an update about the film. When asked, the actor said in a lighter vein, “When (read IF) I am directing Salman Khan, you should wait no.”
However, he further added, “The process just started last year and wait for some more time. I have to tell him the story, then he has to say a yes and then tell the time of coming to set. With Salman Bhai, it’s going to be like that. He is so busy with so many people writing for him. We keep discussing and it will happen at the right time”
Sudeep’s latest offering, Vikrant Rona released in theatres on Thursday. The film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, has been receiving positive early reports.
Subscriber Only Stories
Sudeep’s colleagues such as Prashanth Neel, SS Rajamouli, Karthi, Dhananjaya were amongst others, who sent best wishes to the actor on social media.
While Vikrant Rona is a multilingual film, Sudeep is best known in Hindi cinema for his role as the antagonist in the film Dabangg 3. The actor also courted controversy earlier this year when he and actor Ajay Devgn indulged in a social media argument over the north and south cinema debate. However, both the actors eventually made peace with each other.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Vikrant Rona movie review: Kiccha Sudeep’s pan-India film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Bank employee dies by suicide, note mentions harassment by representatives of instant loan apps
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Latest News
Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand murder case: Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Parliament gridlock: Is obstruction in ‘favour of democracy’? BJP once believed so
Milind Soman went running on a beach in Alexandria; know more about the place
Guptill leapfrogs Rohit Sharma to become highest run-getter in T20Is
Kiccha Sudeep says ‘his ‘process’ to direct Salman Khan started last year
Women’s final will cap Olympic soccer tournament in Paris
Shehnaaz Gill joins Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi on America tour. Watch
India slams Pakistan for ‘politicising’ Chess Olympiad
Tamil Nadu to roll out the first phase of free breakfast scheme from mid-September
If needed, will follow ‘Yogi model’, says Karnataka CM Bommai after BJP worker’s murder
Jubilant FoodWorks profit rises 63% to Rs 112.58 crore; revenue up 40.5% in April-June
Bengaluru boy is the first Indian to win 3 gold medals at International Mathematical Olympiad