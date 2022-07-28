Kiccha Sudeep says his ‘process’ to direct Salman Khan started last year

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep has revealed that he has a script ready for actor Salman Khan and has been working on it since last year. Sudeep has revealed his intention in 2021 to direct the superstar, but there was discussion around it post that.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sudeep has now given an update about the film. When asked, the actor said in a lighter vein, “When (read IF) I am directing Salman Khan, you should wait no.”

However, he further added, “The process just started last year and wait for some more time. I have to tell him the story, then he has to say a yes and then tell the time of coming to set. With Salman Bhai, it’s going to be like that. He is so busy with so many people writing for him. We keep discussing and it will happen at the right time”

Sudeep’s latest offering, Vikrant Rona released in theatres on Thursday. The film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, has been receiving positive early reports.

Sudeep’s colleagues such as Prashanth Neel, SS Rajamouli, Karthi, Dhananjaya were amongst others, who sent best wishes to the actor on social media.

While Vikrant Rona is a multilingual film, Sudeep is best known in Hindi cinema for his role as the antagonist in the film Dabangg 3. The actor also courted controversy earlier this year when he and actor Ajay Devgn indulged in a social media argument over the north and south cinema debate. However, both the actors eventually made peace with each other.