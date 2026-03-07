Hours after Khushi Mukherjee’s video where she claimed ‘criminal looking people’ were ‘following’ her, rapper Santy Sharma’s comments draw criticism

Rapper and singer Santy Sharma has come under scrutiny on the internet after making controversial comments on a clip of actress and influencer Khushi Mukherjee. His remarks have sparked debate online, with many saying that his words were alarmingly dangerous and bordering on victim blaming in sexual assault cases.

Taking to his Instagram account, Santy reposted a paparazzi video of Khushi in which she can be seen getting out of a car and posing for cameras. Alongside the video, he shared a strongly worded remark that read, “Aisi ladkiyon ki wajah se India mein rape cases zyada hote hain.” (Because of girls like this, rape cases are higher in India).