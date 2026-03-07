Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Hours after Khushi Mukherjee’s video where she claimed ‘criminal looking people’ were ‘following’ her, rapper Santy Sharma’s comments draw criticism
Rapper Santy Sharma posted a paparazzi spotting video of actress and influencer Khushi Mukherjee, passing comments on her outfit. This was shortly after Khushi shared a crying video where she alleged she was being followed.
Rapper and singer Santy Sharma has come under scrutiny on the internet after making controversial comments on a clip of actress and influencer Khushi Mukherjee. His remarks have sparked debate online, with many saying that his words were alarmingly dangerous and bordering on victim blaming in sexual assault cases.
Taking to his Instagram account, Santy reposted a paparazzi video of Khushi in which she can be seen getting out of a car and posing for cameras. Alongside the video, he shared a strongly worded remark that read, “Aisi ladkiyon ki wajah se India mein rape cases zyada hote hain.” (Because of girls like this, rape cases are higher in India).
He then went on to add, “Children are also on social media, so we should post content that is decent and good for society. Platforms and responsible people should also pay attention to this. Showing such clothes openly on social media is not right, because children also watch it. There should be strictness and rules on such content. Sister, I request you not to ruin the future of our coming generation.”
The comments have drawn significant criticism online, with many users calling the remarks completely uncalled for. Santy has switched off the comments section on this post. Khushi, meanwhile, has not issued any statement or response to the controversy so far.
However, just a day ago, Khushi had shared a selfie video on Instagram where she was crying and said that”criminal looking people” were “following” her. She started her video by asking, “Has it become a crime to even walk on the road at night?”
Santy first gained recognition with songs such as Suni Suni Sadko in 2016 and the motivational rap Udaan in 2017. Over the years, he has released several tracks including Koshish Meri, Tribute, Ek Thi Meri Girlfriend, Killin, Choco Moco, and Gangsta, among many others. Khushi, on the other hand, first gained public attention through reality television, including her appearance on the dating show Splitsvilla.
