Friday, October 09, 2020
Khaali Peeli, Ka Pae Ranasingam, My Spy and others gear up for theatrical release

Hollywood films Force of Nature and The Rental are also set to release in India this month.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | October 9, 2020 9:39:58 pm
films releasing in theatre Khaali Peeli, Ka Pae Ranasingam, My SpyThe Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a set of SOPs ahead of the reopening of cinema halls starting October 15.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli might become the first Bollywood film to have a theatrical release with the reopening of cinema halls on October 15 post the lockdown. Giving it company will be Tamil film Ka Pae Ranasingam starring Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh. Both the movies premiered on Zee Plex on October 2.

Khaali Peeli is a typical Bollywood masala entertainer with a boy and a girl on the run, the police and a gun-wielding villain chasing them, the hero taking on the goons and amid all the chaos, there are extravagant song-dance sequences. The rom-com also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Anup Soni.

Ka Pae Ranasingam, on the other hand, is a geopolitical thriller written and directed by debutant P Virumandi.

PVR Pictures on Friday also announced the release of three Hollywood films in India this month. These include Dave Bautista starrer My Spy on October 16, Emile Hirsch, Mel Gibson and Kate Bosworth’s Force of Nature on October 23 and horror film The Rental on October 30.

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday issued a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) ahead of the reopening of cinema halls starting October 15.

