KGF star Yash’s message to fans ahead of his birthday: ‘I ask for the gift of your patience, understanding’

Kannada movie star Yash has a special request for his fans ahead of his 37th birthday. He released a letter on Thursday to inform his fans that he would be out of town on January 8 and hence he won’t be able to meet them.

“The effort you all put in to showcase your love and affection all year round and especially on my birthday fills my heart with gratitude. I have never been a birthday person, but over the years, witnessing the enthusiasm with which you celebrate and being able to meet you in person to mark the day, has made it special,” he said.

While expressing his heartfelt gratitude to his fans for making him the star he’s today, he also revealed that he’s working on something “bigger and better.” He noted that the ambitious scale of the project would take some more time to shape up.

To my fans, With love

“I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better. When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by 8th of Jan. So, this year, I ask you all for a specific gift – the gift of your patience and understanding,” he added.

Yash’s last film KGF: Chapter 2 was a smash hit at the box office. It became one of the highest-grossing Indian films globally with Rs 1200 crore earnings from its worldwide ticket sales. The star, however, is seemingly in no hurry to announce his next film.