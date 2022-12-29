scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

KGF star Yash, Hardik Pandya hang out together, see photo

Yash became a household name across the country after the success of his last film KGF: Chapter 2.

Yash, Hardik PandyaHardik Pandya hangs out with Yash. (Photo: Instagram/hardikpandya93)
Listen to this article
KGF star Yash, Hardik Pandya hang out together, see photo
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Kannada superstar Yash and cricketer Hardik Pandya caught up with each other recently. Hardik took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures of himself and brother Krunal Pandya hanging out with the KGF star. In one of the photos, Hardik could be seen embracing Yash. And, the cricketer captioned the pictures, “KGF 3.”

Yash became a household name across the country after the success of his last film KGF: Chapter 2. The movie became the bigger earner in the history of Kannada cinema by collecting about Rs 1200 crore from its worldwide ticket sales. KGF 2 became a sensational hit not just in Karnataka, but in all parts of the country. Following the humongous success of KGF 2, Yash hasn’t announced his next project yet.

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn step up to deliver spectacles as Bollywood goes big in 2023

Yash seems to be taking his own time to carefully pick his next project to sustain the pan-India success he gained with KGF 2. Hombale Films, the makers of the KGF series, are also dabbling with the idea of KGF 3. It’s noteworthy that director Prashanth Neel ended KGF 2 hinting at the possibility of the third installment. “At present, we are open to that idea. We are also open to making sequels for Salaar. We will take the call after we watch the finished film. The same is with KGF 3. After Prashanth is done with Salaar, we will discuss it,” Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films told Indianexpress.com earlier.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-12-2022 at 20:15 IST
Next Story

India vs South Africa second U-19 Women’s T20 abandoned due to wet outfield

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Arjun Kapoor, sister Anshula
‘Good, bad, ugly’, Arjun Kapoor has always got sister Anshula’s back
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close