KGF star Yash, Hardik Pandya hang out together, see photo

Kannada superstar Yash and cricketer Hardik Pandya caught up with each other recently. Hardik took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures of himself and brother Krunal Pandya hanging out with the KGF star. In one of the photos, Hardik could be seen embracing Yash. And, the cricketer captioned the pictures, “KGF 3.”

Yash became a household name across the country after the success of his last film KGF: Chapter 2. The movie became the bigger earner in the history of Kannada cinema by collecting about Rs 1200 crore from its worldwide ticket sales. KGF 2 became a sensational hit not just in Karnataka, but in all parts of the country. Following the humongous success of KGF 2, Yash hasn’t announced his next project yet.

Yash seems to be taking his own time to carefully pick his next project to sustain the pan-India success he gained with KGF 2. Hombale Films, the makers of the KGF series, are also dabbling with the idea of KGF 3. It’s noteworthy that director Prashanth Neel ended KGF 2 hinting at the possibility of the third installment. “At present, we are open to that idea. We are also open to making sequels for Salaar. We will take the call after we watch the finished film. The same is with KGF 3. After Prashanth is done with Salaar, we will discuss it,” Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films told Indianexpress.com earlier.