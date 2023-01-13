scorecardresearch
Keerthy Suresh and Nani wrap up Dasara. Here are stills from the sets

Dasara is expected to be released in 2023.

Keerthy Suresh shares stills from Dasara on InstagramKeerthy Suresh shares stills from Dasara on Instagram

Telugu star Nani’s much-awaited film, Dasara has been wrapped up. Nani and Keerthy Suresh, the lead actors in the film, took to Instagram to share stills from the sets of the film to announce its wrap.

Looks like Nani and Keerthy are sporting two different avatars in the film. In one picture, they are seen in a rural look, while another has them in a younger and more modern look. Sharing the pictures, Keerthy wrote, “Few films knock on your door and say – ‘Hey, I will be a feather in your cap’!(sic)”.

Here are the pictures:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

Directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, the film marks the second collaboration of Keerthy and Nani, whose first film together, Nenu Local, turned out to be a blockbuster.

Dasara is a rural drama that is set against the backdrop of Sigareni Coal Mines. Nani is playing the role of coolie in the film. Dasara seems to be Nani’s attempt to keep up with the trend of rural dramas as his makeover looks similar to that of Allu Arjun and Ram Charan in Pushpa and Rangasthalam respectively.

Apart from Nani and Keerthy Suresh, the film also stars Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab, among others. The technical team of the film has cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan and editor Navin Nooli.  Music director Santhosh Narayanan is composing the songs and original score for the film.

