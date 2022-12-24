On Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan gets unusual request from chef Vikas Khanna: ‘Sir, yaha pe logo ko…’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan got a special request from chef Vikas Khanna on the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is about to conclude its 14th season. Khanna will be joined by chef Ranveer Brar on an upcoming episode of the long-running quiz show.

In a promo video, Vikas revealed that he is often trolled for how he pronounces the word ‘elaichi (cardamom)’.

Vikas complained to Amitabh: “Sir, yaha apne logo ko please boldo, main elachi bolta hu aur Twitter pe itni mujhe gaaliyan padti hain (Sir, please tell your fans. They abuse me on Twitter for how I say ‘elachi’.”

To this, an amused Amitabh asked why Vikas get abused for this on social media, and Vikas said, “Sir Amritsar mein aise hi bolte hain, waha diction pe itna dhyan nahi dia jata. We love eating so hum alphabets kha jaate hain (This is how we people speak in Amritsar, we don’t pay much attention to diction. We love eating and so we eat up syllables as well).”

Vikas’s answer left Amitabh and the audience in splits. Ranveer also revealed a fun-fact about their cooking show Masterchef India. He said, “MasterChef ka ek secret code hai, kisi ko nahi bataate hum. Inko main roz deta hu ‘word of the day’ aur inko bolta hu, ‘Vikas, aaj apko ye word pure episode me char bar use karna hai’ (We have a secret code on MasterChef which we don’t tell anyone. I give Vikas a word of the day everyday and ask him to use it four times during the episode).”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is currently in its final week. During its current season, Amitabh has hosted many names from showbiz including celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Kajol, Revathy, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher, among others.