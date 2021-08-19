Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal ‘not engaged’, say actors’ spokespersons

The internet went in a frenzy on Wednesday after rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal engagement began. The two actors who have apparently been seeing each other for at least a year now and have appeared for movie screenings and industry events together. They have not made their relationship official yet.

When indianexpress.com got in touch with Katrina’s team, they told us, “Katrina is preparing for Tiger 3, and other projects. The engagement rumour is far from true.”

Vicky’s team too denied any roka or engagement news and said he is busy shooting for his upcoming film.

Vicky and Katrina have stayed mum about the rumoured relationship, but their fans hope they make their love official soon. In April 2021, Vicky Kaushal tested positive for Covid-19 and the next day, Katrina shared her diagnosis on social media as well.

The speculations about their relationship sparked way back in 2019 when Vicky Katrina were spotted at a dinner date in Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal [2k] (@vickykaushalfans)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif Kaushal (@katrinakaifkaushal)

In June this year, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor had confirmed that Vicky and Katrina are indeed together. He had said in an interview with Zoom, “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Recently, the rumoured couple also attended a private screening hosted by producer Ramesh Taurani in Mumbai.

On the work front Katrina is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. She is shooting for Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 with Salman and Emraan Hashmi. She will also be seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Vicky, on the other hand, is busy working on Aditya Dhar’s film The Immortal Ashwatthama. He also has Sardar Udham Singh and Sam Bahadur biopics in the pipeline.