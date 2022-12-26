Kate Hudson says nepotism prevalent in other industries ‘way more than’ in Hollywood

Amid the growing debate around nepotism in Hollywood and the privileges that come along with it, actor Kate Hudson says while she doesn’t care about the controversy, the practice is perhaps more widespread in other walks of life than the American entertainment industry.

Hollywood’s moment of reckoning over nepotism culture came with the discourse around “nepotism babies” – a term used to describe the vast flock of newly famous celebrities descended from establishment stars.

In an interview with British news outlet The Independent, Kate Hudson, daughter of Hollywood veterans Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, acknowledged that she comes from a well-connected film family.

“The nepotism thing, I mean… I don’t really care. I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.

“I actually think there are other industries where it’s [more common]. Maybe modelling? I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I’ve been in business meetings where I’m like, wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing,” she said.

The Hollywood nepotism debate started after a feature piece by entertainment news outlet Vulture, titled “The Year of the Nepo Baby”.

In the cover story featured a list that included prominent names, ranging from young celebrities like Lily-Rose Depp, John David Washington and Maya Hawke to veterans George Clooney, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Douglas.

A person’s background does not matter as hard work is the only way to succeed in the entertainment business, added Hudson, who is also the step-daughter of Hollywood star Kurt Russell.

“I don’t care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is – if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter,” the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star said.

Previously, actor Jamie Lee Curtis criticised the debate around nepotism in a post on Instagram, saying that it is unfair to assume that all “nepo babies” are automatically untalented or undeserving of their fame.