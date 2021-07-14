Kartik Aaryan sports nail paint and tattoo in his photo from Daboo Ratnani Calendar, calls it ‘No 1 shot’

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday shared his photo from the coveted Daboo Ratnani calendar shoot. With long and messy hair, coloured nails and a tattoo, Kartik Aaryan stunned in the black-and-white picture. The actor seemed to be impressed with his photo as he wrote alongside, “The Number 1 Shot #DabbooRatnaniCalendar2021.”

Daboo also couldn’t stop raving about his latest muse, as he posted the photo along with the caption, “Look Hot, Be Cool सेक्सी मुंडा कार्तिक @kartikaaryan for #dabbooratnanicalendar #2021.” As soon as the picture was posted, Kartik’s fans showered love on the Luka Chuppi star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik is the latest celebrity to have shot for Daboo Ratnani’s calendar after stars like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Tiger Shroff and Shehnaaz Gill. A day ago, Kartik had teased the photoshoot with another photo of himself in the same outfit but with his face turned away. “Dabboo sir ab shot reveal bhi kar do…,” Kartik had written alongside, in his typical cheeky manner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has a packed line-up. The actor will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani followed by Ram Madhavani’s Dhamaka on Netflix and a yet-untitled love story produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.