‘Kareena Kapoor will run away’: Why Aamir Khan is concerned about his Laal Singh Chaddha heroine

Ever since the trailer of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha dropped, fans are eagerly awaiting to witness the duo’s chemistry on screen. To increase the anticipation, Aamir Khan—who is also the producer of the film—has been dropping behind-the-scenes snippets of the film and its music on his social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Recently in a video shared by him and Kareena, the latter can be seen humming the song ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi’ from their upcoming film. Kareena in the video says, “I love this song. I have already decided. This is the best song in the film”. The actor plays the character of Rupa in Laal Singh Chaddha.

The video also features film’s Laal aka Aamir who can be seen talking to his team and telling them, “After listening to this song, Kareena called it ‘the song of the decade'”. A voice could also be heard in the background which affirmed the actor’s comment with “Yeah, she jumped”. However, Aamir doubted what would Kareena say after listening to the final version of the song since she loved the one recorded earlier. “She would ask me what have I done to the song. Our heroine will run away,” Aamir joked and laughed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

Due to be launched today, on June 24 at 11 PM, the song is a creation of the music industry’s reputed names including Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film is the directorial project of Advait Chandan.

The duo was last seen together in 3 Idiots and Talaash, and Laal Singh Chaddha which is releasing on August 11, 2022 is bringing them together after 10 years.