Monday, June 21, 2021
Kareena Kapoor says she ‘was exhausted, in too much pain’ after younger son’s birth

On International Yoga Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her journey with yoga and that it hasn't been easy. She also spoke about starting yoga again after the birth of her second son.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 21, 2021 4:49:21 pm
Kareena Kapoor shared a photo on International Yoga DayKareena Kapoor shared a photo on International Yoga Day (Photo: Instagram/ Kareena Kapoor)

Just like other Bollywood celebrities, actor Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and opened up about her Yoga journey on International Yoga Day. She revealed that her interest in yoga began when she had signed the films Tashan and Jab We Met.

She shared a photo of herself and captioned the post, “For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met… an incredible one… which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum… this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time… and of course, consistency is key… so, keep at it people.” Kareena’s younger son was born in February this year.

This post received a heart from Katrina Kaif as well as Huma Qureshi. Tashan, starred Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar, tanked at the box office. However, Jab We Met, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, was a hit and is considered one of director Imtiaz Ali’s bests.

Celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra and Sara Ali Khan shared their favourite yogic poses on their Instagram accounts.

On Father’s Day, Kareena shared a photo of husband Saif and father Randhir Kapoor, with the caption, “Superheroes.” Kareena and Saif are parents to two kids– Taimur and his three-months-old brother, whose name has not been revealed yet.

