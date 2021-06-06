Karan Mehra says Nisha Rawal had switched off cameras in the house: ‘Everything was orchestrated’

The feud between television couple Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal is getting uglier, as they continue to level accusations at each other. While Nisha accused him of domestic violence and shared photos of herself with bruises, Karam maintains that he did not touch her. He says that she banged her head on the wall and blamed it on him. Though the couple have cameras installed at their home, the footage of their fight is unavailable as the cameras were switched off.

Karan told Times of India, “There are seven cameras in our 4BHK apartment. Every room has a camera barring the bedroom. The camera in the hall is installed at an angle that could have captured the area where she hit her head against the wall. But then, I realised that Nisha had switched off the cameras in the house. If we had the footage, things would have been clearer, but the main control was switched off. Everything seemed to have been orchestrated and planned in advance.”

When asked about Karan’s allegations, Nisha said, “Yes, the cameras were off, and I had switched them off some time ago. Karan would be on his best behaviour, be nice to me and play with our son Kavish wherever there were cameras, while in the bedroom where we didn’t have a camera; he would abuse and hit me. So, I had switched off the cameras many days ago. Now, the police have confiscated the DVR, which would record everything.”

The details of the fight came to light after Karan Mehra was arrested earlier this week following a complaint by Nisha Rawal. Karan was later granted bail. After this, Karan and Nisha engaged in accusations, with Nisha saying that Karan was physically abusive to her, and that he was also having an extra-marital affair. Nisha said that she confronted him after ‘reading text messages’ from months ago. Karan hit back and denied the allegations of infidelity, and said that she had been physically abusive to him. He added that their relationship was constantly on the rocks, and he even began to have suicidal thoughts.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Karan refuted all the allegations and explained what had happened. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said that after their argument, Nisha smashed her head on the wall to implicate him. Karan said that while he was speaking to his mother on the phone, Nisha barged in and started abusing him and his family. “She even spat on me twice and kept saying she will play dirty now. I told her to leave the room and while I was washing my hands, she smashed her head on the wall, and told everyone that I did it. They also started recording footage on the phone to frame me. Her brother hit me and even threatened to kill me and my family. I am still very weak from my Covid-19 diagnosis and did not even have the strength to fight back,” he shared.