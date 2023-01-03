Khan Sir can’t hold back his smile after Kapil Sharma teases him: ‘Aapke followers mein Raveena Tandon bhi hain’

Comedian Kapil Sharma will soon host YouTuber Khan Sir on his show The Kapil Sharma Show. In a recent promo released by Sony TV, it seems like the educator let his guard down on the show. For the unversed, Khan Sir has over 19 million subscribers on YouTube and is known for his educational expertise. He also gives motivational talks on his channel.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Kapil asks Khan Sir, “Aapke followers mein Raveena Tandon bhi hain? (Raveena Tandon is also one of your followers?)” To this, he blushes and says yes and Kapil instantly jumps in, “Kitni muskurahat aayi Khan saab (Look at you blushing Khan saab).”

Fans in the comments section of the post were happy to see that Kapil Sharma was inviting guests from outside the film industry. One fan wrote, “Happy to see this transformation in the Kapil Sharma show. Initially, only the Bollywood stars were the centre of attraction in the show, but nowadays they are inviting YouTubers and motivational speakers which has taken the show to the next level.” Another fan commented, “Most awaited episode ever Khan Sir.” “The Khan sir, Dr. Vivek Bindra, and Gaur Gopal Das episode will be the best ever episode of the Kapil Show,” read another comment.

Along with Khan Sir, the episode will also see motivational speakers Gaur Gopal Das and Vivek Bindra as guests. The other episode of the weekend will host musical stars of the 90s including Altaf Raja, Shweta Shetty, Shabbir Kumar and Suneeta Rao.