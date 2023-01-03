scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Khan Sir can’t hold back his smile after Kapil Sharma teases him: ‘Aapke followers mein Raveena Tandon bhi hain’

Kapil Sharma will soon host motivational speakers Gaur Gopal Das, Vivek Bindra and Khan Sir on his show.

kapil sharmaKhan Sir will soon be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Listen to this article
Khan Sir can’t hold back his smile after Kapil Sharma teases him: ‘Aapke followers mein Raveena Tandon bhi hain’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Comedian Kapil Sharma will soon host YouTuber Khan Sir on his show The Kapil Sharma Show. In a recent promo released by Sony TV, it seems like the educator let his guard down on the show. For the unversed, Khan Sir has over 19 million subscribers on YouTube and is known for his educational expertise. He also gives motivational talks on his channel.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Kapil asks Khan Sir, “Aapke followers mein Raveena Tandon bhi hain? (Raveena Tandon is also one of your followers?)” To this, he blushes and says yes and Kapil instantly jumps in, “Kitni muskurahat aayi Khan saab (Look at you blushing Khan saab).”

Fans in the comments section of the post were happy to see that Kapil Sharma was inviting guests from outside the film industry. One fan wrote, “Happy to see this transformation in the Kapil Sharma show. Initially, only the Bollywood stars were the centre of attraction in the show, but nowadays they are inviting YouTubers and motivational speakers which has taken the show to the next level.” Another fan commented, “Most awaited episode ever Khan Sir.” “The Khan sir, Dr. Vivek Bindra, and Gaur Gopal Das episode will be the best ever episode of the Kapil Show,” read another comment.

Also Read |Ashneer Grover thought ‘bhaad mein jaa tu’ after being told he couldn’t get picture with Salman Khan: ‘Aisi kaunsi heropanti…’

Along with Khan Sir, the episode will also see motivational speakers Gaur Gopal Das and Vivek Bindra as guests. The other episode of the weekend will host musical stars of the 90s including Altaf Raja, Shweta Shetty, Shabbir Kumar and Suneeta Rao.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-01-2023 at 21:28 IST
Next Story

‘Prevented love jihad’: BJP felicitates Amravati cops for acting against stalker

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bollywood movies to look forward to in 2023
Most awaited Bollywood films of 2023
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close