scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Kantara ‘prequel or sequel’ in the pipeline, confirms producer

Kannada blockbuster Kantara has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty and also features him as the lead actor.

kantaraRishab Shetty in a still from Kantara.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Rishab Shetty’s period action thriller Kantara is set to be turned into a franchise, the movie’s producers confirmed on Wednesday.

Written and directed by Rishab, the hit Kannada film received an overwhelming response upon its release in theatres on September 30.

Also Read |After RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara aims for Oscar too

Reportedly mounted on a meagre budget of Rs 16 crore, the movie has earned over Rs 500 crore worldwide at the box office.

Vijay Kiragandur, co-founder of Hombale Films, said the banner is ecstatic with the response to Kantara and the company will soon start developing “either a prequel or sequel” to the film.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Appropriation Bill’ or ...
UPSC Key- December 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Appropriation Bill’ or ...
What will it take for India to qualify for the Fifa World Cup?
What will it take for India to qualify for the Fifa World Cup?
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...

“Rishab is away and once he is back, we will discuss what we want to do — a sequel or a prequel. We will have something in a couple of months. We definitely have plans for Kantara 2 but there’s no timeline,” Vijay told PTI in an interview here.

Rishab had earlier said that he plans to make a follow-up to the blockbuster movie.

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows a Kambala champion, also played by Shetty, who comes to loggerheads with an upright Forest Range officer, Murali (Kishore).

Advertisement

Kambala is an annual race, held from November to March in coastal Karnataka, in which a jockey drives a pair of buffaloes, tied to the plough, through parallel muddy tracks.

According to Hombale Films co-founder Chaluve Gowda, the audience connected with the film as it showcased the deep-rooted rituals and beliefs that are prevalent in Indian society.

“These rituals are there all over the world in a different way. Whatever was there in Kantara, the same story can happen in any part of the country. That’s how people connected to Kantara. People related to it. We wanted to show a local subject to a wider audience,” Chaluve added.

Advertisement

Also featuring Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda in pivotal roles, Kantara was also released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Besides the audiences, many industry personalities including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan praised the movie on social media.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-12-2022 at 09:41:56 pm
Next Story

Do you love getting work done in a coffee shop? This could be the reason

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Cirkus, Ranveer Singh
Cirkus: Ranveer Singh joins Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde for a ‘current laga’ performance
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close