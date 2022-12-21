After RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara aims for Oscar too

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is in the middle of an Oscar campaign at the moment and after scoring nominations at various international awards, it looks like the film stands a good chance at the Academy Awards as well. Now, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is also trying to get a spot at the Oscars too. Kantara started its journey as a regional success story but soon emerged as a pan-Indian hit.

Kantara producer Vijay Kirgandur shared with India Today that they have submitted an application for Oscar nominations for the film. Vijay was quoted as saying, “We have submitted our application for Oscars for Kantara and have our fingers crossed as the final nominations are yet to come. Kantara as a story is so rooted that we hope it can find a voice worldwide as well.”

While Kantara has been a huge success across India and has transcended the state borders, it hasn’t received as much international recognition as RRR, which has won several renowned awards including New York Film Critics Circle’s Best Director Award, Saturn Awards for Best International Film, and Atlanta Film Critics Circle. RRR is also part of the Golden Globes’ nominations. So, it has to be seen if Kantara could pull off what SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus has done so far.

Earlier, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi had also started its campaign for the Oscars.

Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, Kantara tells the story of the relationship between forests and human beings. Other than Rishab, the film also stars Kishore, Sapthami Gowda, and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles. The film has earned more than 400 crores at the worldwide box office so far.