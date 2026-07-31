‘Kangana should learn to become a student of life’: Saurav Das on actor calling him ‘useless’

The war of words between BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das has intensified after the latter hit back at the actor’s personal remarks. Responding to Kangana’s claim that he was a 28-year-old “student” and “useless and unemployed”, Das said she had relied on incorrect information available online, clarifying that he is 27, works as a journalist and has never claimed to be an active student.

The latest exchange comes days after the youth-led CJP concluded its protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak. What began as a disagreement over the protests has now snowballed into a personal public feud, with both sides trading barbs on social media and in interviews.

Saurav Das says Kangana got his age wrong

Reacting to Kangana’s remarks, Das dismissed her claims about his background and said the actor had relied on inaccurate information available online.

“Even Google is giving Kangana incorrect information about me. I’m 27, not 28, and I am not a student. I am a journalist. I never claimed to be an active student,” Das told ANI.

He added, “I am a student of life. Regardless of one’s age, one should remain a student of life. If one isn’t a student of life, wisdom won’t come. Kangana, too, should learn how to become a student of life.”

Kangana called him ‘useless and unemployed’

The latest remarks came after Kangana questioned Das’ credentials in a series of Instagram Stories.

“Googled this person and he is 28 years old, how he claims to be a student I have no clue!! Yes I am in politics for past 2 years but I have been in public life for last 20 years, at his age I had 2 National Awards, yes as a new parliamentarian I was overwhelmed with all the work because I am also a filmmaker + performing artist + producer + screen writer + entrepreneur,” she wrote.

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She then launched a personal attack, writing, “But someone like him who is totally useless and unemployed will never understand what it means to be in massive demand and at all times at any age. Dear Saurav, your issues are personal, you are not a student you are simply useless, let’s start with learning some skill. It’s a good place to start.”

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How the Kangana Ranaut-CJP row began

The latest exchange is part of an ongoing public feud that began after Kangana criticised the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.

In one of her Instagram Stories, the BJP MP called some young women participating in the movement “Generation Gutter”, alleging that they glorified “drugs, drinks, or endless body counts” while depending on their parents financially. She also wrote that “independent life needs to be earned.”

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Earlier, Kangana had described videos from the protests as “puke-inducing”, saying she had “never in my life seen so much ugliness in one place.” She also accused the protesters of using abusive language, writing, “You call yourselves cockroaches and look and behave like them too,” before describing them as “filth, garbage, and ugliness.”

The posts prompted Das to publicly criticise Kangana, setting off a back-and-forth that has steadily escalated.

‘Even her own party doesn’t take her seriously’

Responding to Kangana’s criticism, Das earlier said the actor-politician was not taken seriously by younger generations.

“Kangana Ranaut is not taken seriously by her own party. So why should we take her seriously? I don’t think anyone in Gen Z, or in Gen Alpha, or any younger generation takes her seriously. Or listens to her,” he said.

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He also referred to an earlier video in which Kangana spoke about the workload involved in being a Member of Parliament.

“She is a politician now. There were videos from when she visited her constituency in Himachal Pradesh where she remarked that she had expected the job to require very little work, only to realise that being a Member of Parliament involves a massive amount of labour. That speaks volumes about her own seriousness,” he said.

‘My friends said I look like a young Hrithik Roshan’

Speaking to The Mojo Story, Das said he had no personal grudge against Kangana and accused her of making the disagreement personal. “See, I have nothing personal against Kangana. She is the one using personal remarks against Gen Z and now against me. As I said on my Instagram Story today, ‘Yo, Kangana, just take a chill pill. Let’s talk this out.’ That is how it should be.”

He added, “The problem in this country is that people don’t talk anymore. There is less deliberation, discussion and debate. We should stay within our limits while speaking. That is what I would tell her.”

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Das also revealed that his friends had joked about why Kangana appeared to be targeting him.

“My friends were texting me and asking, ‘Why is she after your life?’ One of them said that I may look a little like a young Hrithik Roshan. This is what my friends told me. I was pleasantly surprised. Why should someone like her attack someone like me?”

He further said, “But in any case, be that as it may, I would just say: be careful of your words. Don’t sound frustrated. It is sounding very frustrated. These are not the words or sentences of someone who is mentally stable. Just think before speaking about the future generation of this country because, ultimately, she serves at the pleasure of the people. The government is at the pleasure of the people, and people cannot be disrespected in this manner.”

The CJP protests, sparked by the NEET-UG paper leak, soon grew into a nationwide youth movement demanding accountability and education reforms. Backed by activist Sonam Wangchuk, the campaign included marches, sit-ins and his 26-day hunger strike. The protesters also sought the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who later stepped down citing moral responsibility.