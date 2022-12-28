Kangana Ranaut on Tunisha Sharma’s death: ‘A land where women aren’t safe is destined to doom’

As tributes continue to pour in for late actor Tunisha Sharma, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has given her opinion on what has transpired.

Tunisha allegedly died by suicide in Mumbai on Saturday. No suicide note was found. Tunisha was only 20.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to share long notes regarding the ongoing case and implied that Tunisha Sharma had been cheated on in her relationship. Meanwhile, her former partner and TV actor Sheezan Khan has said that he was never with any other woman when he was dating Tunisha.

(Photo: Kangana/Instagram) (Photo: Kangana/Instagram)

(Photo: Kangana/Instagram) (Photo: Kangana/Instagram)

Kangana wrote, “A woman can cope with everything, loss of love, marriage, relationship or even a loved one but she can never deal with the fact that her love story never had love, for the other person her love and vulnerability was just an easy target for exploitation , her reality was not the same as the other person who was in it only to use and abuse her physically and emotionally …. When it is revealed to her her reality start to warp, distort itself, shift shape to fit in the facts that are revealed to her in a shocking manner …. Every incidence, each experience she associates with beauty and love starts to replay in her mind slowly blending dream, reality ,imagination all in one in order to fit in the brutality of a betrayal… even presently she doesn’t know what to believe or not believe anymore…. She can’t trust her own perception in such a state one feels no difference in being alive or dead after all life is just our perception and if she decides to end her life … please know she didn’t do it alone … it’s a murder #tunishasharma.”

“Indulging in polygamy with multiple women without their consent or knowledge should be a criminal offence. Sexually exploiting women without taking any responsibility for their physical, mental and emotional well being while breaking up with them suddenly without any valid reason should also be a criminal offence… We need to take care of our daughters, it is the responsibility of the government to protect and enrich the feminine. A land where women are not safe, is destined to doom …. I request Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji… Like Krishna rose for Draupadi like Rama took a stand for Sita , we expect you to make strong laws against polygamy without consent, acid attacks against women and of course chopping them in to many pieces should amount to immediate death sentence without trial,” Kangana continued.

Kangana Ranaut demanded strict punishment for those who indulge in ’emotional frauds’, adding, “The way legal frauds are dealt with, the way financial frauds are dealt with the way land frauds are dealt with … just the same way emotional frauds should also be dealt with…. May be emotions are not tangible but so are lies …. Lies are also not something tangible and all above frauds are carried out with the help of lies only … so why only emotional frauds are laughed off and dismissed as petty gossips…. How much damage which lie causes to the individual only that individual knows …. To a wealthy, land is just a commodity, to a poor land or a cow is their life, their only source of nourishment….. to an insensitive person emotions may be funny but to a hyper sensitive person who feels and thinks deeply has a strong sense of righteousness, emotions and lies can be baffling tangible realities…. #tunishasharma.”

Tunisha Sharma was reportedly under stress after her recent break-up with Sheezan Khan. The two were involved, according to Tunisha’s mother, and Sheezan’s break-up with Tunisha led her to take the extreme step, the actor’s mother said in her FIR.

Advertisement

Sheezan has since been arrested on charges of abetment of suicide, and sent to a four-day police custody. Meanwhile, Sheezan’s lawyer has told the media that no proof against the actor has been found in the case.