Kaabil box office collection day 9: Hrithik Roshan film collects Rs 90.63 crore

Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan has collected Rs 90.63 crore till now, with a collection of Rs 5.25 crore February 2. Two factors might lead to the rise of Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil at the box office in the coming week. The producer of the film, Rakesh Roshan took to Twitter to announce, “In view of the great response KAABIL is receiving across, exhibitors are adding up 200 PLUS new cinemas in the 2nd week.#Kaabil @iHrithik.” Secondly, it will be the first film to release in Pakistan after the country decided to lift the ban on Indian films. Raees, which is presently Kaabil’s biggest competition, will release in the country a week later, thereby giving the Hrithik Roshan-Yami Gautam starrer film more opportunity to climb the box office ladder.

In India, the film has been steady at the box office. With the help of an early release and the advantage of a holiday on Republic Day, Hrithik Roshan film had several perks yet it minted Rs 5.70 crore on Wednesday had earned Rs 85.30 crore in eight days. With the coming weekend bringing only one release in its wake, Kung Fu Yoga, Kaabil and Raees are looking at increasing their box office numbers.

Greek god Hrithik Roshan who was the hero of the story managed to gain limelight for his performance. Excellent performances of supporting actors Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy also added to the film. Yami Gautam, who plays the love interest of Hrithik’s character for the first time in her career, also recieved praises for her performance.

